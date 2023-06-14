It's World Blood Donor Day. YOU can save a life!
Today (14 June) is World Blood Donor Day.
The day was organised for the first time in 2004 in association with the World Health Organisation.
The day celebrates and creates awareness around blood donations and to ensure access to safe blood for all in need.
Donating blood saves lives.
One blood donation saves up to three lives. The average red blood cell transfusion is three pints (or three whole-blood donations).
The O blood group is the universal blood group. O- can be transfused to all blood groups and O+ can be transfused to all positive blood groups.
You're eligible for blood donation if you are:
-
Between the ages of 16 and 75
-
Weigh at least 50kg
-
Healthy
-
Are committed to helping others
For your own safety, you won’t be able to donate blood if you are a competitive sportsperson training for a big event, or are involved in a hazardous occupation.
You won't be able to donate blood if you...
-
Have been in contact with a person diagnosed with or suspected of having Covid-19 in the last 7 days
-
Visited a Malaria area during the past 28 days
-
Have any infection (even a cold)
-
Are being treated with antibiotics
-
Have had major surgery within the past three months
-
Are expecting to have surgery within six weeks
-
Are pregnant, or gave birth in the past three months
-
Breastfed your baby within the past month
-
Have had sex with a new partner within the past three months
-
Have had more than one sexual partner in the past three months.
-
Have had sexual contact in the past three months with someone whose sexual background is unknown to you
-
Suspect that there’s a chance you may have contracted a sexually-transmitted disease such as HIV or syphilis
-
Are aware of the fact that you have contracted a sexually-transmitted disease such as HIV or syphilis
-
Are taking certain medications or have had any serious illness
If you're keen to save a life through blood donation, find a blood donation clinic near you.
This article first appeared on KFM : It's World Blood Donor Day. YOU can save a life!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32142433_nurse-collecting-a-blood-from-a-patient-for-annual-check.html
