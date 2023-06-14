National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General for National Health Insurance at the Department of Health.
The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, a draft version of a law that will forever change healthcare in South Africa.
Regardless of employment status or income, the NHI will cover all South Africans, but many fear that universal coverage will open the door to corruption.
RELATED: Parliament passes 'revolutionary' NHI Bill paving way for universal healthcare
The bill does not abolish the National Health Act or the Medical Schemes Act.
Instead, it will provide an alternative framework for healthcare funding and how healthcare will be provided in the years to come.
The NHI will be funded by taxpayers to the tune of roughly R265 billion.
The fund will purchase from private providers to 'decongest' the public sector to 'give them space to breathe'.
This is likely to be controversial. It's a very big reform and it will take many years to implement.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General for National Health Insurance – Department of Health
We need to share the resources and find a way to make sure that everybody has access to healthcare when they need it.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General for National Health Insurance – Department of Health
We spend a lot of money on healthcare in this country and we waste a whole lot of it.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General for National Health Insurance – Department of Health
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
The two-pot retirement system - what you need to know
Treasury has released details of the system for public comment with an implementation date of 1 March 2024.Read More
4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints
The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases audio recordings to support extortion allegations
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released audio recordings related to allegations of bribery and extortion.Read More
FS community left in the lurch after Eskom refuses to store power from PV plant
Some 21 shareholders have invested more than R100 million in the construction of a four-hectare solar power plant, with the aim of generating their own electricity. But Eskom claims they cannot store the electricity on the national grid as it could collapse the entire network.Read More
The day that was: Mkhwebane’s R600k bribery claims, ANC’s ‘rush’ to expel Ace
The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton.Read More
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments
Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.Read More
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs
Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.Read More
Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour'
Telkom has rejected a bid for a controlling stake of the company from a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.Read More
Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has claimed that ANC MPs and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold office sought to bribe her with R600,000 to make the inquiry disappear.Read More
More from Politics
4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints
The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.Read More
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.Read More
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion
Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why he should not be booted out of the ANC.Read More
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.Read More
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.Read More
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans
On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans.Read More
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations
Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.Read More
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.Read More
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'
Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.Read More
More from Business
Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply...
Younger than 35, and struggling to find a job? You may want to check this out.Read More
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments
Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.Read More
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs
Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.Read More
Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour'
Telkom has rejected a bid for a controlling stake of the company from a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world
The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.Read More
Lax security measures, sophisticated hackers reason for rise in cyber breaches
The 2023 State of Ransomware report for South Africa claimed that several organisations were hit by ransomware attacks in 2022.Read More
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency
The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.Read More
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.Read More