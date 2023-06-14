Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon!
George Alan O'Dowd, known professionally as Boy George, is an English singer, songwriter, actor and DJ and he turns 62 years old today!
Boy George was the lead singer of the pop band Culture Club since the group's formation in 1981 before he started his solo career in 1987 and became an international pop star.
The Grammy-Award-winning singer's soulful voice and androgynous appearance are forever memorable.
The artist continues to create music, and films and work on activist projects which include raising awareness for conscious hearing with a project called, Hear The World - what a gem.
More interesting factoids about Boy George:
• Boy George was expelled from school for 'outlandish behaviour'.
• Boy George's unique style caught the attention of Culture Club's producer who ended up hiring him.
• George and Culture Club drummer Jon Moss carried on a secret relationship in the '80s, the singer revealed in his 1995 memoir Take It Like a Man.
• He's vegan and a Buddhist.
• At 62 years old, he still slays the fashion game.
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Boy_George_at_The_SSE_Arena_Wembley_on14th_December_2016.jpg
