Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!
South African musician Jesse Clegg celebrates his 35th birthday today (14 June)!
The singer-songwriter had us hooked since his debut in 2008 with his smooth vocals, and guitar and piano skills.
Let’s look back at his top 10 hit songs (according to Apple Music):
10) Waiting on the Outcome (2021)
9) Use Me (2016)
8) Waiting on the Outcome (2021)
7) Breathing (with Shekhinah) (2016)
6) Today (2008)
5) Speed of Light (2020)
4) Use Me (2016)
3) I’ve Been Looking (with Johnny Clegg) (2017)
2) I’ll Follow You (with Kentphonik) (2016)
1) Let It Burn (2019)
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!
