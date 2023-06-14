



International correspondent Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news, including this crazy story about Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador, who was declared medically 'dead' by local doctors only to come alive during her wake.

A "dead" Montoya interrupted mourners' grieving at her wake by knocking on the coffin's door as she came alive with "deep breaths".

Montoya was taken to the hospital where she's in intensive care on oxygen and is "responsive".

Are they not checking to see if people are ACTUALLY dead? Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Of course, this resurrection news hit major news outlets and went viral as this astonishing moment was captured on video.

An Ecuadorian woman has risen from the 'dead' after almost being buried alive. Shocking video footage shows the moment 76-year-old Bella Montoya was rescued from her coffin, after being stuck inside for over four hours. The woman was declared deceased after suffering a stroke in hospital and taken to a local funeral home for preparations.

Let's hope there's a medical explanation for this one.

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake