ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said the Constitutional Court ruling on her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa was now irrelevant and would only be useful for academic purposes.
Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court for failing to deliver judgment on the matter that was heard on an urgent basis in November 2022.
In September, the Western Cape High Court ruled that Ramaphosa's suspension of Mkhwebane was unlawful, and the president took the matter to the apex court.
On Tuesday, Mkhwebane released recordings that backed claims of a meeting between her husband and now-deceased member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat-Pettersson who she alleged was trying to solicit a R600,000 bribe to make the Section 194 inquiry against her disappear.
READ MORE:
-
MPs involved in bribe attempt disgruntled over Cabinet snubs - Mkhwebane
-
Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims
-
Mkhwebane rejects State attorney's services, Section 194 inquiry delayed again
-
Inquiry proceedings without my lawyers would be contempt of court: Mkhwebane
Mkhwebane accused the judiciary of killing the African National Congress (ANC) MP by delaying handing out the judgment on her suspension.
"It is fair to say that if the Chief Justice and the Constitutional Court judges had complied with their constitutional obligations, Mrs Tina Joemat-Pettersson might also still be alive because we wouldn’t be finding ourselves in this situation."
In addition to her complaint with the JSC, Mkhwebane said she also planned on lodging a separate complaint against Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Constitutional Court judge, Jody Kollapen.
"In respect of their alleged role in the scandal involving the leakage of a decision of the Constitutional Court to warn Ismail Abramjee."
Meanwhile, Parliament refused to respond to Mkhwebane’s claims, saying it would show a lack of sensitivity and respect for Joemat-Pettersson’s family.
WATCH: 'The biggest corruption scandal to hit SA's Parliament' - Mkhwebane shares alleged bribe clips
This article first appeared on EWN : ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane
More from Politics
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints
The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.Read More
National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'
This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.Read More
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion
Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why he should not be booted out of the ANC.Read More
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.Read More
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.Read More
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans
On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans.Read More
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations
Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.Read More
More from Local
Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused
All the news you need to know.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
Miss SA finalist called out for bullying
A Miss South Africa finalist has been accused of bullying, sparking calls for her removal from the competition.Read More
Labour court rules breathalyser test results cannot be the sole basis for firing
An employee was dismissed after failing breathalyser tests, which the court found to be unfair.Read More
The two-pot retirement system - what you need to know
Treasury has released details of the system for public comment with an implementation date of 1 March 2024.Read More
4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints
The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband, Brian Skosana, where they accuse late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes to quash the inquiry.Read More
National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'
This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases audio recordings to support extortion allegations
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released audio recordings related to allegations of bribery and extortion.Read More
FS community left in the lurch after Eskom refuses to store power from PV plant
Some 21 shareholders have invested more than R100 million in the construction of a four-hectare solar power plant, with the aim of generating their own electricity. But Eskom claims they cannot store the electricity on the national grid as it could collapse the entire network.Read More