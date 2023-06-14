Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply...
Bongani Bingwa interviews Leigh Adams, Head of Group Talent and Learning Solutions at Shoprite Group.
Are you or someone you know between the ages of 18 and 34, and struggling to find a job?
The Shoprite Group is bridging the gap by providing development programmes and training to ensure that everyone is given equal opportunities to earn an income.
#YouthMonth: The Shoprite Group's youth development programmes have provided early career opportunities to more than 39 000 young people. If you are unemployed, South African & between ages 18 and 34, apply now to kick-start your career in retail: https://t.co/eyD9nTX3CL #Jobs pic.twitter.com/zCZFwzPcvL' Shoprite Group (@WeActForChange) June 12, 2023
The 'Retail Readiness Programme' provides youth with the basic skills needed to work in a retail environment or their own business.
Shoprite has, since 2016, invested R586 million into more than 32 000 learners.
Through this five-week programme, learners will be given both theoretical and practical training.
Upon completion, learners receive NQF level 3 qualifications.
How to apply:
- The programme is open to South African youth between 18 and 34 years with no previous work experience
- A South African Matric or equivalent qualification is required
- Send a WhatsApp to 087 240 5709 and select Job Opportunities or;
- Submit your CV at the nearest Shoprite, Checkers, or Usave supermarkets
- Or click here to apply online
It's definitely needed in our country.Leigh Adams, Head of Group Talent and Learning Solutions – Shoprite Group
What Shoprite also does is provide them with career opportunities.Leigh Adams, Head of Group Talent and Learning Solutions – Shoprite Group
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Twitter: Shoprite Group
