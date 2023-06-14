Airlines and special–size (or mobility-challenged) travelers 'a sensitive topic'
Aviation specialist Linden Burns chats about airline policy for special–size needs and passengers who struggle with mobility.
Listen to the full conversation below.
Passengers who struggle with mobility on flights, because they might be overweight or taller than usual, may need extra space on a seat during their flight.
Burns says the issue, from the airline's perspective, is safety
Some airlines have started to weigh passengers before letting them on, making for some awkward moments.
According to Burns, the average weight of passengers is 85 kilograms for men and between 65 and 70 kilograms for women.
There is no standard-size airline seat as aircraft designs vary.
It's a very sensitive topic. I don't think airlines go out of their way to be nasty to people. They want to make sure their customers have a pleasant experience and are treated with dignity.Linden Burns, Aviation specialist
Burns says an airline's top priority is safety and safe evacuation, so if there's an overweight person blocking the emergency evacuation area, they might be reassigned to another seat.
Airlines must consider where to seat passengers with mobility challenges because it might impact on the overall weight and balance of the aircraft which can affect the centre of gravity during the flight.
Burns advises that passengers with mobility challenges let the airline know before their flight so they're able to prepare and assist as best they can.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : Airlines and special–size (or mobility-challenged) travelers 'a sensitive topic'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_53586633_interior-of-airplane-with-passengers-on-seats-and-steward-walking-the-aisle-.html?vti=n5supdu1ldd3m66tv9-1-127
More from Lifestyle
Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race
South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go.Read More
5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!
If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash
Side hustle culture is no stranger to society, here are some tips to steer you in the right direction.Read More
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities
An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.Read More
Birdnesting: New co-parenting style aims to have less impact on kids of divorce
Attorney Tazneem Humphries says birdnesting is a new concept in South Africa that can help divorced couples co-parent better.Read More
The value of 'social fathers' in South Africa's 'fatherless' society
Social fathers are father-figures in a child's life that are not biologically related to the child.Read More
Miss SA finalist called out for bullying
A Miss South Africa finalist has been accused of bullying, sparking calls for her removal from the competition.Read More
Stash the cash for your kids as soon as they're born advises finance fundi
Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo says the sooner parents involve their children in the investment process, the better.Read More