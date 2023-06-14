Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Airlines and special–size (or mobility-challenged) travelers 'a sensitive topic'

14 June 2023 11:25 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
John Maytham
airlines
Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Aviation specialist Linden Burns speaks about airline policy for passengers with mobility challenges.

Aviation specialist Linden Burns chats about airline policy for special–size needs and passengers who struggle with mobility.

Listen to the full conversation below.

Passengers who struggle with mobility on flights, because they might be overweight or taller than usual, may need extra space on a seat during their flight.

Burns says the issue, from the airline's perspective, is safety

Some airlines have started to weigh passengers before letting them on, making for some awkward moments.

According to Burns, the average weight of passengers is 85 kilograms for men and between 65 and 70 kilograms for women.

There is no standard-size airline seat as aircraft designs vary.

It's a very sensitive topic. I don't think airlines go out of their way to be nasty to people. They want to make sure their customers have a pleasant experience and are treated with dignity.

Linden Burns, Aviation specialist

Burns says an airline's top priority is safety and safe evacuation, so if there's an overweight person blocking the emergency evacuation area, they might be reassigned to another seat.

Airlines must consider where to seat passengers with mobility challenges because it might impact on the overall weight and balance of the aircraft which can affect the centre of gravity during the flight.

Burns advises that passengers with mobility challenges let the airline know before their flight so they're able to prepare and assist as best they can.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on KFM : Airlines and special–size (or mobility-challenged) travelers 'a sensitive topic'




Share this:
