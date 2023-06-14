



John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Amnesty International, a human rights group, is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes between Israel and Palestinian militants.

According to the group, Israeli forces conducted 'disproportionate air strikes' which killed Palestinian civilians.

In the latest round of cross-border fighting which erupted on 9 May, 34 Palestinians and one Israeli were killed.

Amnesty International told reporters that dropping 'precision-guided' bombs in a family-dense area is a 'war crime'.

In its early May offensive on the occupied #Gaza Strip, Israel unlawfully destroyed Palestinian homes, often without military necessity, in what amounts to a form of collective punishment against the civilian population.

More here https://t.co/3B3SfGFES6 pic.twitter.com/BdAGn9l3Lu ' Amnesty MENA (@AmnestyMENA) June 13, 2023

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting