Labour court rules breathalyser test results cannot be the sole basis for firing

An employee was fired from his job at mining company Samancor Chrome in 2019.

The company had a zero-alcohol tolerance policy, and the employee had tested positive for alcohol intake on two breathalyser tests.

A blood sample was then taken, which showed a negative result.

The employee denied drinking any alcohol on the day he was tested or the night before and challenged his dismissal.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) found that the dismissal was unfair, and the labour court upheld this ruling.

According to Molatudi, part of the reason why this was found to be an unfair dismissal is because breathalyser tests are not always accurate and can produce false positive results.

Therefore, what is reliable and what is accurate is the blood sample testing by laboratories. Osborne Molatudi, Founder - Molatudi Attorneys/Employment & Labour Law Expert

He adds that this case does not mean that the employer will have no options if someone is found to be drinking at work, but rather that additional steps will need to be taken to ensure that the results of any tests are accurate.

What this case simply means is that an employer cannot solely rely on the results of a breathalyser test. Osborne Molatudi, Founder - Molatudi Attorneys/Employment & Labour Law Expert

[People] must not interpret [this case] to mean that suddenly there can be a drink for all in the workplace. Osborne Molatudi, Founder - Molatudi Attorneys/Employment & Labour Law Expert

