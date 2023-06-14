Stash the cash for your kids as soon as they're born advises finance fundi
Motheo Khoaripe is joined by Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager at Satrix to talk about investing in our children's futures.
Have you started an investment account for your child? If not, now's the time.
Experts say considering your kid's financial future is one of the greatest gifts you can give them, and opening a savings account is a great place to start.
Khumalo says when it comes to investing for our children, it's best to start early:
As soon as they are born. Starting early does help to maximise those overall returns and help the children build an investment portfolio.Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager - Satrix
The process of opening an appropriate account is simple, says Khumalo.
In most cases, the parent or legal guardian must have a FICA-verified account to get started and will need to produce the child's birth certificate.
It's also worth remembering that parents are merely the guardians of the account.
When a minor turns 18 and has full contractual ability (i.e., is legally an adult), the investment account is transferred to them.
When parents open an account for their children, they're serving as an inbetweener until the child is able to sign documents in their own capacity.Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager - Satrix
Khumalo adds that it's a misconception that you need a lot of money to start investing:
That's not the case. There's lots of investment platforms nowadays that have broken down those barriers and insured there are no minimums. You can start investing from as little as R10.Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager - Satrix
Khumalo says it's beneficial to involve children in the investment process as soon as they’re old enough, as they can gain a sense of ownership over their portfolio from a young age.
RELATED:SA's Top 10 most expensive schools (and are the fees worth it?)
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
