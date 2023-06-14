Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused All the news you need to know. 14 June 2023 1:51 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland. 14 June 2023 1:05 PM
View all Local
ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court... 14 June 2023 10:15 AM
4 MPs recused from ethics committee looking into Mkhwebane bribery complaints The joint committee for ethics and members' interests met this week to discuss the complaints from Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husb... 14 June 2023 9:35 AM
National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare' This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance. 14 June 2023 8:45 AM
View all Politics
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities. 14 June 2023 1:14 PM
Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply... Younger than 35, and struggling to find a job? You may want to check this out. 14 June 2023 10:32 AM
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait. 13 June 2023 9:54 PM
View all Business
5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi! If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider. 14 June 2023 1:56 PM
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash Side hustle culture is no stranger to society, here are some tips to steer you in the right direction. 14 June 2023 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
View all Sport
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him. 14 June 2023 11:53 AM
The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI This is the news Beatles fans never thought they would hear. 14 June 2023 10:12 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years

14 June 2023 11:53 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Shaka Zulu

Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him.

Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though not much is actually known about him.

The subject of a hit 1980s TV show and of many books, Shaka is reframed by each generation.

Now he’s back in popular culture with a major new South African TV series, Shaka iLembe.

Dan Wylie is an English professor who has written two academic books on Shaka.

We asked him four questions:

Who was Shaka Zulu and what did you learn from writing about him?

Shaka kaSenzangakhona is universally recognised as the founder of what would become known as the “Zulu nation”.

He ruled from about 1817 until he was assassinated by his half-brothers in 1828.

He’s credited with elevating the Zulu from a fairly insignificant group, one among others, to a more unified “state”.

Shaka conquered, incorporated, or allied with neighbours such as the Mthethwa, Ndwandwe, Hlubi, Qwabe and Mkhize to dominate a 200km-wide area north of the present-day city of Durban.

In my view, the unity of this state, the level of violence employed to achieve it, and Shaka’s responsibility for knock-on violence further inland have been hugely exaggerated.

I began writing a PhD study of the numerous white images of Shaka.

These ranged from the earliest monstrous depictions of the mid-1800s, through sundry novels, poems and illustrations to the notoriously ahistorical 1986 TV series Shaka Zulu (in which African spirituality is reduced to screeching Gothic light shows and Shaka is a snarling killing machine).

My study was published as Savage Delight, an investigation of how long-entrenched European images of “savagery” were applied to Shaka to support the ideologies of colonisation and apartheid.

This over-simplified stereotype of Africans being prone to unbridled violence has fed into the ongoing Zulu self-conception as a fundamentally “warrior nation”.

I learned three main things. First, that a great deal of what had passed as factual and accepted “history” was actually pure fiction.

Second, that such inventions were driven by much wider aesthetic, social or political currents – and are difficult to erase from popular consciousness.

And third, that no professional scholar had attempted a full-scale biography of Shaka solidly based on available historical evidence.

So in Myth of Iron I set myself the task of reassessing the sources – both the highly unreliable white eyewitness accounts and newly available Zulu oral-historical material in the James Stuart Archive.

I cut away the accumulated mythology to see what emerged.

In my biography I try to view Shaka as a flesh-and-blood human being, conducting his leadership within real political and environmental constraints.

My conclusion was that we know astonishingly little for certain about him.

Not when he was born, what he looked like or exactly when or why he was killed. Never mind his inner motivations.

It’s astonishing, since Shaka is probably the best-known southern African black leader after Nelson Mandela.

From oral sources a scholar can glean a better idea of inter-group political dynamics than of the man himself. Precisely in this gap in secure knowledge, myths have flourished.

Why is he such an enduring figure in popular culture?

Everybody loves a demon who can be blamed for society’s ills; or a hero who can be posed as a role model.

We’re all fascinated by the execution of supreme power. And where solid evidence is lacking, storytellers step in to shape a character to their own ends.

Shaka has proved richly available and malleable.

Colonials could use his alleged monstrosity to political advantage; Zulu nationalists could use his alleged military genius to theirs.

Hence such literary works as South African poet Mazisi Kunene’s epic poem Emperor Shaka the Great or Senegalese politician and poet Leopold Sédar Senghor’s play-for-voices Chaka, in which Shaka becomes a symbol of resistance to colonialism for all of Africa and all times.

What myths have shaped his image in popular discourse?

Most can be broadly lumped under “monster” and “heroic genius”.

The first white eyewitnesses were small-scale traders and adventurers Nathaniel Isaacs and Henry Francis Fynn.

Despite being well treated by Shaka, they later colluded to portray him as a demonic mass-murderer to cover their own dodgy activities, stealing ivory, taking local “harems”, smuggling guns and possibly even slaves.

Isaacs’ account compares Shaka to the barbarian ruler Attila the Hun, but unsupported by any solid evidence.

This image gelled nicely with pre-existing stereotypes of African savagery.

And it suited colonial invaders to blame the Zulu for depopulating large areas by wiping out other “tribes” far inland, freeing up territory for colonial settlement.

As the South African historian Shula Marks, among others, showed a long time ago, this “myth of the empty land” has little to recommend it.

Shaka himself could only to a limited extent have been responsible.

This was the basis for the phenomenon that a century later would be dubbed the “mfecane” wars.

In fact, regional violence long pre-dated Shaka, and the greatest vectors were later, including slaving from Mozambique and Boer-British invasion from the south-west.

Shaka by contrast was as much a haven for disturbed peoples as he was a conqueror.

Elements of the monster image still circulate, but these have largely been displaced by the opposite: the intelligent, if militaristic, statesman.

In popular discourse, the most influential work has undoubtedly been South African historical writer EA Ritter’s 1950s novel Shaka Zulu.

Ostensibly drawing on Zulu sources, Ritter portrayed a rather capricious, but gifted and undefeated military genius, a state-builder.

His rather lurid and pulpy novel was transformed by a ghostwriter into something that comes across as more of a history, and so it has been persistently accepted.

Much of the subsequent mythology derives from Ritter: the trauma of childhood bullying, the warriors dancing on thorns, the invention of the stabbing spear, the battle tactics, many of the killings – largely made up.

Shaka never loved a woman named Pampata; he never defeated the Ndwandwe at Gqokli Hill.

The latter battle is cited in book after book as the prime example of his military acumen.

Unfortunately, there is no evidence whatsoever that this encounter happened.

What do you hope a new TV series will contribute historically?

My impression is that producers and publishers are taking greater steps to consult historians.

These include South African illustrator Luke Molver’s more level-headed graphic novels: his 2017 Shaka Rising, for example, includes an appendix noting the historical uncertainties and debates.

The upcoming Shaka iLembe has also made efforts to consult historians and to achieve greater authenticity.

In the end, of course, storytelling will prevail over factuality – and in Shaka’s life story there are so many factual gaps or competing versions that a “story” has to be forged. That’s art.

It becomes a question of what the story implies. I’d hope that new treatments dump the dreadful, portentous stereotyping and portray Shaka more realistically.

He was, in my view, neither unrestrained mass-murderer nor superhuman conqueror, but a tough, competent leader who wielded alliances with his neighbours, absorbing people into new structures more than chasing them away.

But such intricate politics don’t make for such great TV – or do they?

Shaka iLembe premieres on Mzansi Magic on DStv on 18 June.

This article was published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years




14 June 2023 11:53 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Shaka Zulu

More from Lifestyle

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race

14 June 2023 2:33 PM

South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!

14 June 2023 1:56 PM

If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disney+, coming to a South African screen near you! © miglagoa/123rf.com

Disney + announces subscription price increase from July

14 June 2023 1:29 PM

Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash

14 June 2023 1:21 PM

Side hustle culture is no stranger to society, here are some tips to steer you in the right direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sky Internet CEO and Founder Lorna Mlonzi. Picture: Sky Internet SA/Facebook

Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities

14 June 2023 1:14 PM

An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Birdnesting: New co-parenting style aims to have less impact on kids of divorce

14 June 2023 12:43 PM

Attorney Tazneem Humphries says birdnesting is a new concept in South Africa that can help divorced couples co-parent better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The value of 'social fathers' in South Africa's 'fatherless' society

14 June 2023 12:33 PM

Social fathers are father-figures in a child's life that are not biologically related to the child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lerven José Picture: Instagram/@levern_josé

Miss SA finalist called out for bullying

14 June 2023 12:17 PM

A Miss South Africa finalist has been accused of bullying, sparking calls for her removal from the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Stash the cash for your kids as soon as they're born advises finance fundi

14 June 2023 11:59 AM

Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo says the sooner parents involve their children in the investment process, the better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: kasto/123rf.com

Airlines and special–size (or mobility-challenged) travelers 'a sensitive topic'

14 June 2023 11:25 AM

Aviation specialist Linden Burns speaks about airline policy for passengers with mobility challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Disney+, coming to a South African screen near you! © miglagoa/123rf.com

Disney + announces subscription price increase from July

14 June 2023 1:29 PM

Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences

14 June 2023 1:05 PM

Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

English rock band, The Beatles. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eric Koch for Anefo

The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI

14 June 2023 10:12 AM

This is the news Beatles fans never thought they would hear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jesse Clegg

Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!

14 June 2023 8:53 AM

We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Paul Carless

Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon!

14 June 2023 8:22 AM

Boy George turns 62 years old today. Here are some facts about the singer you may not know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mangostar/123rf

The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message

13 June 2023 2:17 PM

It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actors and fashion designers, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone

Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now

13 June 2023 8:55 AM

Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik

12 June 2023 2:24 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The true-crime series Rosemary's Hitlist launches next week. Photo: Showmax

Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week

10 June 2023 10:19 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our screens this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Natalie Portman stars as Jane Foster in Thor. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman!

9 June 2023 8:43 AM

With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Miss SA finalist called out for bullying

Local Lifestyle

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake

International

EWN Highlights

Convicted rapist Thabo Bester’s attorney charged with attempted rape and assault

14 June 2023 5:08 PM

WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos

14 June 2023 4:40 PM

Diepkloof roads reopened after police disperse protesters with rubber bullets

14 June 2023 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA