Miss SA finalist called out for bullying
Beauty pageants are often filled with drama, theatrics and now and then, the odd scandal.
A Miss South Africa finalist has been called out for allegedly having been a bully.
Miss SA top 12 finalist Levern José (23), from the Northern Cape, was accused of being a ‘mean girl’ by former schoolmates on the social media platform Twitter. Twitter user @AnelisaJu expressed her surprise and dismay upon hearing that José had advanced to the top 12 stage of the competition.
I was shocked to learn that you made it to the top 12 in the Miss South Africa competition. One of the girls you used to bully at school spoke out on what you and your gang of mean girls did to her on her WhatsApp status. You are truly a horrible person, I'm not gonna lie.@AnelisaJu
The allegations sparked a heated debate among users expressing opposing views on the subject.
Some users corroborated the bullying allegations detailing an instance when José and a friend are said to have assaulted another pupil.
José has not addressed the accusations.
Contest : Levern José❗, is the girl who bullied me in high school she attended (Lyttelton Manor High School) Me and my father also witnessed Her and her friend(Aysha) bully(hit) a girl named Deborah after school and when the mother tried to intervene they intimidated her. pic.twitter.com/QabsDE71KA' Faith Judith Msiza (@MsizaFj) May 25, 2023
This is not the first time a Miss South Africa hopeful has been called out on social media for questionable behaviour in their younger years.
In 2020, Bianca Schoombee withdrew from the competition, after racist and crude tweets by her resurfaced, causing outrage from the public.
This article first appeared on 947 : Miss SA finalist called out for bullying
