702 Drive with John Perlman
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Gauteng records increase in violent crimes between January & March of 2023

14 June 2023 12:20 PM
by Kgomotso Modise
Tags:
Gauteng crime stats
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela

Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela delivered the fourth quarter crime statistics on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng has recorded worrying increases in violent crimes between January and March this year.

Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela delivered the fourth quarter crime statistics on Wednesday morning.

The province has recorded an overall increase in crime of over 2,000 counts.

Murder, attempted sexual assaults and cash-in-transit robberies are among the crimes highlighted in red in the latest crime report.

Between January and March this year, 153 more people were murdered in the province compared to the same people last year, while 82 sexual offences were reported in the same period - 18 more than this time last year.

Mawela has pointed out Gauteng's contribution to the country's overall crime rate.

"Gauteng has contributed 27.2%. This contribution is slightly reducing, as in 2019 our contribution was 28.2%. Our contribution to the national figure will always remain high. This is taking into consideration the unique characteristics and profile of the province."

The province also recorded 27 cash-in-transit robberies in just three months, five more than in the same period last year.


This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng records increase in violent crimes between January & March of 2023




14 June 2023 12:20 PM
by Kgomotso Modise
Tags:
Gauteng crime stats
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela

