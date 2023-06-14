US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance





John Maytham interviews Peter Fabricius, Journalist and Foreign Policy Analyst.

Once again, South Africa finds itself between a rock and a hard place with its Russia stance.

The country has kept a 'neutrality' stance throughout Russia's invasion in Ukraine, however, this has been under scrutiny as the government's actions have proven otherwise.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Earlier this year, the US ambassador claimed that South Africa had been supplying Russia with arms amid its invasion.

Most recently, US lawmakers have been calling on the White House to potentially cut SA out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) because of our perceived closeness to Russia.

Fabricius says that there seems to be a bit of leeway, regarding the country's AGOA status.

He adds that should SA continue to show support to Russia, the status would be revoked.

If however, government were to prove that they had no role in the Russia arms debacle and held those responsible accountable, there could be possible reconsideration.

They seem to be leaving a little bit of a chink in the door, but not explicitly. Peter Fabricius, Journalist and Foreign Policy Analyst

