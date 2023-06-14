



The circus extravaganza, recently nominated for two Naledi Theatre Awards , is on at the Artscape in Cape Town from 3 to 6 August and Johannesburg's The Teatro at Montecasino from 31 August to 10 September.

Here's one you won't want to miss!

Cape Town's Zip Zap circus has announced its award-winning production Moya is returning to the Mother City and Jozi later this year.

After staging sold-out performances in Cape Town, Makhanda (at the National Arts Festival) and Johannesburg in 2022, the breathtaking extravaganza is back.

The show was conceptualised in 2019 to tour internationally, but those plans were placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the concept became a movie called MOYA released in 2021 and which has gone on to win several international awards.

The show was performed on stage for the first time in February 2022, wowing audiences in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Then, at the end of last year, performers showcased their talent to European crowds with tours in France and Switzerland.

The show has been revamped and includes a brand-new original score written by Josh Hawks (former bass player of Freshlyground).

We are elated to stage a revamped version of MOYA in 2023, which is guaranteed to take the entire family on a journey not to be missed. Brent van Rensburg, Co-founder and Artistic Director - Zip Zap Circus

The ZipZap circus school is the brainchild of Brent van Rensburg and his wife Laurence Esteve, who wanted to use the circus to bridge socio-economic gaps and empower young South Africans.

For more information visit www.zip-zap.org

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences