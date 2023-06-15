Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

Ten anti-apartheid songs to commemorate Youth Day

15 June 2023 10:40 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Youth Month

With Youth Day coming up, here is a list of songs made by local artists to protest South Africa's political strife, 47 years ago.

This Youth Day (16 June) commemorates 47 years since the Soweto uprising of 1976.

The day memorializes brave youngsters such as Zolile Hector Pieterson, who was shot and killed at 12 years old when the police opened fire on black students protesting the apartheid laws in South Africa - shocking everyone, globally.

During this time, several South African musicians and artists from around the continent and the world also stood up in solidarity with protestors by releasing anti-Apartheid music.

Today, after 29 years of freedom, South Africans from all over the world still reminisce, especially, during Youth month about the country's political unrest with music like this...

1) Stevie Wonder: It's Wrong (apartheid)

2) Brenda Fassie: Black President

3) Johnny Clegg and Savuka: Asim Bonanga

4) Prophets of da City: Never again

5) Hugh Masekela: Bring him back home

6) Miriam Makeba: Ndod'emnyama (beware Verwoerd)

7) Youssou N'Dour: Nelson Mandela

8) Sipho 'hot stix' Mabuse: Nelson Mandela

9) Eddy Grant: Gimme hope Jo'Anna

10) Hugh Masekela: Stimela

Here's to the music which helped echo what the fallen fought for. #YouthMonth


This article first appeared on KFM : Ten anti-apartheid songs to commemorate Youth Day




