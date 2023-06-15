Ten anti-apartheid songs to commemorate Youth Day
This Youth Day (16 June) commemorates 47 years since the Soweto uprising of 1976.
The day memorializes brave youngsters such as Zolile Hector Pieterson, who was shot and killed at 12 years old when the police opened fire on black students protesting the apartheid laws in South Africa - shocking everyone, globally.
During this time, several South African musicians and artists from around the continent and the world also stood up in solidarity with protestors by releasing anti-Apartheid music.
Today, after 29 years of freedom, South Africans from all over the world still reminisce, especially, during Youth month about the country's political unrest with music like this...
1) Stevie Wonder: It's Wrong (apartheid)
2) Brenda Fassie: Black President
3) Johnny Clegg and Savuka: Asim Bonanga
4) Prophets of da City: Never again
5) Hugh Masekela: Bring him back home
6) Miriam Makeba: Ndod'emnyama (beware Verwoerd)
7) Youssou N'Dour: Nelson Mandela
8) Sipho 'hot stix' Mabuse: Nelson Mandela
9) Eddy Grant: Gimme hope Jo'Anna
10) Hugh Masekela: Stimela
Here's to the music which helped echo what the fallen fought for. #YouthMonth
This article first appeared on KFM : Ten anti-apartheid songs to commemorate Youth Day
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hugh_Masekela,_DPAGB_(51716103755).jpg
More from Lifestyle
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical
The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota.Read More
Youth month: Six tips to help you find a job while studying
Take advantage of the opportunities at college or university to plan your career path with these job-seeking tips.Read More
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash
Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013?Read More
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.Read More
Of mice and matriarchs: The female-led societies of the animal kingdom
In most social mammals, females remain in their birth groups, inheriting the status of their mothers, but not always...Read More
Woman exposes job-seeker scam after first-hand experience
A woman explains how a job-scamming duo cons young job-seekers to pay R290 for a police clearance certificate for a non-existent job.Read More
[LISTEN] Ford Ranger is first bakkie ever to win 'Car of the Year'
Motoring journalist Ernest Page has heaped praise on the Next-Generation Ford Ranger 4x4 after its Car of the Year win.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay!
Mayo enthusiasts, you have been heard. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is back in South Africa!Read More