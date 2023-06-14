[WATCH] Fast and Furious gone wrong! Driver blows out Ferrari over speed limit
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A Ferrari driver driving at high speed and losing control in Turkiye is TRENDING.
It was minutes later when the tyres blew causing the car to roll over in the tunnel.
Luckily, no fatalities were reported from the accident.
why would you ever do that with your fiancée in the car? pic.twitter.com/5aHS5Kroz5' Detect Fights 💕 (@detectfights) June 12, 2023
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication
If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest.Read More
[WATCH] Strong wind sends restaurant staffers flying in China
Some of them let go of the canopy poles when the wind blew, but thankfully no fatalities were reported.Read More
Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race
South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go.Read More
5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!
If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash
Side hustle culture is no stranger to society, here are some tips to steer you in the right direction.Read More
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities
An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.Read More
Birdnesting: New co-parenting style aims to have less impact on kids of divorce
Attorney Tazneem Humphries says birdnesting is a new concept in South Africa that can help divorced couples co-parent better.Read More
The value of 'social fathers' in South Africa's 'fatherless' society
Social fathers are father-figures in a child's life that are not biologically related to the child.Read More