702 Drive with John Perlman
Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race

14 June 2023 2:33 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Clicks
loyalty programmes
loyalty cards

South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go.

As a way to cope with high living costs, and get a little back, South Africans have turned to loyalty programmes.

According to data by TrendER/infoQuest, Clicks' ClubCard remains a favourite among shoppers.

Over 300 South African shoppers took the May 2023 survey about which loyalty programmes they belong to, which they use most often, and which are their favourites.

The popularity factor of these loyalty programmes is driven by a number of factors, including the country’s current economic climate and the opportunity for consumers to save where they can.

Data revealed that on average, consumers belong to about eight loyalty programmes.

In terms of age groups, the 35 to 49 age category has the most loyalty programmes (10), while the younger generation, 18 to 24 years, belongs to the least loyalty programmes (7).

Most used loyalty programme

According to the survey, Clicks’ ClubCard is the leading reward programme in terms of membership numbers (71% of respondents).

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper is second (66%), Checkers Xtra Savings (65%) in third, Shoprite Xtra Rewards (58%) in fourth and Capitec Live Better (53%) in fifth.

Most used and most value received

The most used programmes and the most valued are similar to those with the highest membership number.

Photo: InfoQuest (screenshot)
Photo: InfoQuest (screenshot)

Favourite loyalty programme

Clicks’ ClubCard is SA’s favourite loyalty programme though only by a margin (14%).

Capitec and Shoprite are in joint second place (13%), followed by Pick n Pay in fourth (12%) and Checkers in fifth (11%).

Consumers chose their favourite programmes based on the tangible benefits that they get – cash back and discounts.


This article first appeared on 947 : Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race




