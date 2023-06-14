SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage





We all like to save a buck or two and South Africa's loyalty rewards programmes are hugely popular, especially as high inflation and rising prices bite.

"I always claim that South Africa's loyalty market is one of the most mature markets in the world" comments Amanda Cromhout, CEO of loyalty needs consultancy Truth.

This belief was confirmed when she attended the International Loyalty Awards in London this week, Cromhout says.

golubovy/123rf

Awards for South African brands included three for FNB’s eBucks - Best Use of Technology, Best Long-Term Loyalty Initiative and Best Loyalty Programme in the Africa and Middle East region.

DStv and Ogilvy South Africa were also among the local winners, taking Best Short-Term Loyalty Initiative for a campaign that gave Big Brother fans "the ultimate control" using DStv Rewards.

Cromhout herself was recognised as the "International Loyalty Personality of the Year".

The Truth CEO says she's seeing some "incredible similarities" between local and international loyalty programmes in the sense that these programmes are actually starting to make a proper difference to the consumer wallet, particularly in the grocery retail sector.

There aren't huge differences... but the way that a lot of the South African programmes are executed or delivered to the consumer is I think more impactful, because the South African consumers need those discounts. Amanda Cromhout, CEO - Truth

There are members who do it for fun and it's maybe great to have a flight upgrade or a priority check-in... but we see in our loyalty white paper that the wealthier customer likes those travel perks, while the less wealthy customer (and all customers actually) really want that cash benefit, whether it's your banking card translating into cash back in fuel with fuel discounts... or discounts. Amanda Cromhout, CEO - Truth

At the end of the day if you're are cash-strapped and you can use your loyalty wallet to help pay for your monthly bill, it's a massive difference. Amanda Cromhout, CEO - Truth

According to the latest Truth & BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper, the top local loyalty programmes are pretty much retailers, Cromhout says, apart from FNB ebucks who enter the top ten in terms of the most used loyalty programmes.

She says while loyalty programmes typically allowed consumers to earn points OR discounts, increasingly they want both.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage