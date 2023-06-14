



Clarence Ford speaks to Tanya Muir, Owner of Sleep OT South Africa & Occupational Therapist.

Insomnia or other sleep disorders can be a nightmare to deal with, and the effects of poor sleep can start to impact every aspect of your life.

While sleeping tablets can help in some cases, they do not always work for everyone and are not always the best long-term solution.

So, if you are tired of tossing and turning all night, there are some things you can do to ensure a better night's rest.

In order to feel well rested in the mornings, it is not only important to get enough sleep, but also quality sleep, says Muir.

We want depth of sleep, we want to go through all the stages of sleep that play different roles during the night, and we want consolidated sleep. Tanya Muir, Occupational Therapist/Owner - Sleep OT South Africa

If you are not sleeping, there are some behavioural things you can try before you opt for medication.

Firstly, Muir says to get your brain into the right sleep state, a regular sleep routine is extremely important.

Human brains are very dependent on regularity. Tanya Muir, Occupational Therapist/Owner - Sleep OT South Africa

It helps a lot to wake up at the same time every single day for seven days a week, and to go to bed at a similar time in the evening. Tanya Muir, Occupational Therapist/Owner - Sleep OT South Africa

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

In addition to this, she says getting enough sunshine during the day, and ensure darkness at night, can also help keep you in a healthy sleeping rhythm.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication