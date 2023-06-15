Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications. 15 June 2023 10:00 AM
Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage' Denel is working closely with the Special Investigations Unit to recover some of the money lost through civil litigation. 15 June 2023 9:30 AM
No deaths from CT floods: 'We plan on keeping it this way' – W Cape Government A series of cold fronts are expected over most parts of the Western and Northern Cape on Thursday. 15 June 2023 8:35 AM
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay! Mayo enthusiasts, you have been heard. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is back in South Africa! 15 June 2023 9:13 AM
SARS is going after Adidas for R1.9 billion in unpaid taxes The German sportswear brand may have fleeced South Africa from 2007 to 2013. 15 June 2023 8:52 AM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 15 June 2023 5:47 AM
Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible' Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo shares valuable pointers about starting an investment journey for your child - on The Money Show 14 June 2023 10:02 PM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland. 14 June 2023 1:05 PM
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him. 14 June 2023 11:53 AM
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 are:

Lotto: 09, 12, 26, 29, 32, 49 B: 16

Lotto Plus 1: 12, 22, 28, 29, 38, 45 B: 46

Lotto Plus 2: 12, 13, 19, 28, 37, 50 B: 33

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023




Image source: Screengrab from Instagram user: @dricusduplessis

[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown

15 June 2023 10:26 AM

Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.

Hellmann's is discontinued in South Africa.

Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay!

15 June 2023 9:13 AM

Mayo enthusiasts, you have been heard. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is back in South Africa!

@ inkdrop/123rf

Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible'

14 June 2023 10:02 PM

Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo shares valuable pointers about starting an investment journey for your child - on The Money Show

golubovy/123rf

SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage

14 June 2023 9:47 PM

SA brands took some of the top honours at the International Loyalty Awards in London. The Money Show chats to Truth CEO Amanda Cromhout, who picked up an award herself.

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?

14 June 2023 8:12 PM

KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication

14 June 2023 3:22 PM

If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest.

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Strong wind sends restaurant staffers flying in China

14 June 2023 3:13 PM

Some of them let go of the canopy poles when the wind blew, but thankfully no fatalities were reported.

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Fast and Furious gone wrong! Driver blows out Ferrari over speed limit

14 June 2023 3:08 PM

The guy cruised in a sports car with his girlfriend through a long tunnel in Turkiye.

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race

14 June 2023 2:33 PM

South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go.

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!

14 June 2023 1:56 PM

If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider.

