Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 are:
Lotto: 09, 12, 26, 29, 32, 49 B: 16
Lotto Plus 1: 12, 22, 28, 29, 38, 45 B: 46
Lotto Plus 2: 12, 13, 19, 28, 37, 50 B: 33
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
This article first appeared on EWN
