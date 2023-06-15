Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 are:

Lotto: 09, 12, 26, 29, 32, 49 B: 16

Lotto Plus 1: 12, 22, 28, 29, 38, 45 B: 46

Lotto Plus 2: 12, 13, 19, 28, 37, 50 B: 33

