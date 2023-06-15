Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric

15 June 2023 6:21 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has clarified details surrounding his academic qualifications.

Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10.

Weeks after he was elected to the mayoral office, he insisted that his academic achievements had no direct impact on his ability to lead the city.

• I have the 'intelligence to lead' Joburg, says Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Phalatse accuses Gwamanda of being a scammer, Al Jama-ah says she's a sore loser

Joburg mayor Gwamanda says his legal team handling claims he ran a Ponzi scheme

‘A black version of Steenhuisen’: Gwamanda on his academic qualifications

Speaking to Eyewitness News, he said he had obtained a National Intermediate Certificate (NIC).

According to the Department of Higher Education’s website, the NIC is a level three certificate which is awarded to a student on completion of grade 10.

It allows the holder to be enrolled at a technical and vocational education training (TVET) college.

Gwamanda said that he had acquired a National Intermediate Certificate.

The certificate is obtained after completing grade 10 with the intention of being admitted into a TVET college.

"The only thing that I have is a NIC certificate."

Gwamanda explains why he didn't continue his studies after obtaining the certificate.

"The reason why I did not continue was because I had to focus on other issues. Me focusing on building my family meant that I had to work harder than the rest of us."

However, this is in contradiction to Al Jama-ah leader, Ganief Hendricks, who told Carte Blanche that Gwamanda had a diploma in business.

IN FULL: Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda in conversation with EWN


This article first appeared on EWN : I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric




