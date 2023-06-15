MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications. 15 June 2023 10:00 AM
Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage' Denel is working closely with the Special Investigations Unit to recover some of the money lost through civil litigation. 15 June 2023 9:30 AM
No deaths from CT floods: 'We plan on keeping it this way' – W Cape Government A series of cold fronts are expected over most parts of the Western and Northern Cape on Thursday. 15 June 2023 8:35 AM
View all Local
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all Politics
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay! Mayo enthusiasts, you have been heard. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is back in South Africa! 15 June 2023 9:13 AM
SARS is going after Adidas for R1.9 billion in unpaid taxes The German sportswear brand may have fleeced South Africa from 2007 to 2013. 15 June 2023 8:52 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 15 June 2023 5:47 AM
Money's tight, but try to start investing for your kids 'as soon as possible' Satrix's Thembeka Khumalo shares valuable pointers about starting an investment journey for your child - on The Money Show 14 June 2023 10:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
View all Sport
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland. 14 June 2023 1:05 PM
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him. 14 June 2023 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off

15 June 2023 6:25 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
APARTHEID
TRC
Cradock Four
Mandy Wiener
National Prosecutions Authority
Barend du Plessis

Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account.

Last week, an apartheid-era police officer Hermanus Barend du Plessis died. He was the last living suspect in the murder of the Cradock Four who were assassinated on 27 June 1985. News24 reported that the families of the Cradock Four – Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto – intend to sue the state for failing to prosecute Du Plessis and his accomplices.

Let me tell you about the time I met Hermanus Barend du Plessis and an opportunity that was missed.

In May 2013, I was working on former National Director of Public Prosecutions Vusi Pikoli’s book. As a student in the Eastern Cape, Pikoli had been harassed by the security police and had gone into exile in Lesotho with his close friend Sizwe Kondile. Kondile subsequently disappeared in Lesotho in 1981. It later emerged, via the confession of Vlakplaas commander Dirk Coetzee, that Kondile had been abducted and driven to Komatipoort where he was drugged, shot and his body incinerated on a wood pyre whilst police officers drank and braaied.

Hermanus Barend du Plessis and three others were granted amnesty by the TRC for Kondile’s murder, but Pikoli had spent decades wanting to confront him and ask him about obvious gaps in his version of events presented to the commission.

I managed to track down Du Plessis and arranged for him to meet Pikoli and I face to face. It turned out that the two men lived less than five kilometres away from one another in Pretoria. We met at a bustling butchery cum coffee shop in Silverton and we sat on wooden benches on the stoep overlooking the parking lot. Du Plessis had aged considerably and was clearly unsettled.

It was a strained meeting. Pikoli wanted honesty and answers about what had happened to his best friend.

“For me, the real issue here is really going to find out what happened to Sizwe,” Pikoli told the former policeman. “I’ve read your story; I’ve read your testimony in the TRC. But there are gaps. How you guys got amnesty, I don’t understand, with those gaps in between because you didn’t tell the full story. But that’s not the issue now, you got amnesty, that cannot be reversed. I think the least you can do is just talk about it. For your own therapy as well. For my own therapy, for Sizwe’s son’s therapy,’ Pikoli pleaded.

Du Plessis was reluctant to speak about Kondile. He admitted he had told a ‘small lie’ during his TRC testimony but wouldn’t say what it was. He wanted to consult with others, read his statement, enlighten himself and then come back to Pikoli.

Du Plessis admitted that he was still concerned about being prosecuted for the crimes he committed during apartheid.

‘Well, we can never say it was a good thing. There was a war and we had to do what we were supposed to do. But still, I don’t know how to tell you, it’s difficult,’ he told Pikoli and I. ‘If I can get my life over again, I would rather listen to my mom when she told me to become a teacher. But still, we had good times also.’ He was a soldier in a war, he told me.

Pikoli left frustrated by the cops’ selective amnesia. He felt that there was still an unspoken omerta between apartheid-era cops, a code of silence that they would take to the grave. He tried several times to contact du Plessis again, but the former Captain proved to be evasive.

Over the last ten years, there were opportunities for du Plessis to have an open, honest, candid conversation with Pikoli but that never happened.

When I heard about du Plessis’ death this week, I asked Pikoli what he thought.

“Shall shed no tears for him. His hands are crimson with blood of martyrs!” Pikoli messaged me.

Du Plessis has indeed gone to his grave with secrets like so many other apartheid-era police officers. His passing is also a reminder that time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account.

There has been increased pressure on the NPA to move on these matters considering the Ahmed Timol and Neil Aggett cases. Appearing before Parliament last year, NDPP Shamila Batohi acknowledged the frustrations at the delays and said they were acting with urgency and there had been substantial improvement in reopening cases.

The NPA’s Missing Persons Task Team has been doing incredible work recovering the remains of those who disappeared and were killed during apartheid. There has also been increased momentum of prosecutions of late under Batohi. In November 2021, a momentous decision was taken in the Cosas Four case. Apartheid as a crime against humanity was included in the indictment, sending a significant message.

As Du Plessis and others in his ranks depart this world, they erase any hope of justice and resolution for their victims and any potential reconciliation with the families of those who died.

Time is running out.




15 June 2023 6:25 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
APARTHEID
TRC
Cradock Four
Mandy Wiener
National Prosecutions Authority
Barend du Plessis

More from Opinion

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?

14 June 2023 8:12 PM

KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf

BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

13 June 2023 8:18 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book

8 June 2023 8:45 PM

An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adamgregor/123rf.com

Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement

8 June 2023 7:59 PM

The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula briefing the media on 21 April 2023 on the party's NEC meeting. Picture: Twitter/@MbalulaFikile

MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen!

8 June 2023 6:32 AM

The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'

7 June 2023 7:56 PM

How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Mit-Mak Motors video @bobbypetkov.mmm

[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content

1 June 2023 7:32 PM

McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buckets used to collect water from a tank are seen inside a shopping cart in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears

1 June 2023 7:51 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Liqui Fruit promo @LiquiFruit

New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!

31 May 2023 8:33 PM

LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people'

25 May 2023 8:40 AM

Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric

Politics

Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'

Local Business

Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Morero: CoJ will now prioritise stabilising its finances, revenue collection

15 June 2023 2:12 PM

Case against driver involved in deadly Mitchells Plain accident returns to court

15 June 2023 12:56 PM

Former JRA CEO Mahanuke given 7 days to appeal termination of contract

15 June 2023 12:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA