MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off





Last week, an apartheid-era police officer Hermanus Barend du Plessis died. He was the last living suspect in the murder of the Cradock Four who were assassinated on 27 June 1985. News24 reported that the families of the Cradock Four – Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto – intend to sue the state for failing to prosecute Du Plessis and his accomplices.

Let me tell you about the time I met Hermanus Barend du Plessis and an opportunity that was missed.

In May 2013, I was working on former National Director of Public Prosecutions Vusi Pikoli’s book. As a student in the Eastern Cape, Pikoli had been harassed by the security police and had gone into exile in Lesotho with his close friend Sizwe Kondile. Kondile subsequently disappeared in Lesotho in 1981. It later emerged, via the confession of Vlakplaas commander Dirk Coetzee, that Kondile had been abducted and driven to Komatipoort where he was drugged, shot and his body incinerated on a wood pyre whilst police officers drank and braaied.

Hermanus Barend du Plessis and three others were granted amnesty by the TRC for Kondile’s murder, but Pikoli had spent decades wanting to confront him and ask him about obvious gaps in his version of events presented to the commission.

I managed to track down Du Plessis and arranged for him to meet Pikoli and I face to face. It turned out that the two men lived less than five kilometres away from one another in Pretoria. We met at a bustling butchery cum coffee shop in Silverton and we sat on wooden benches on the stoep overlooking the parking lot. Du Plessis had aged considerably and was clearly unsettled.

It was a strained meeting. Pikoli wanted honesty and answers about what had happened to his best friend.

“For me, the real issue here is really going to find out what happened to Sizwe,” Pikoli told the former policeman. “I’ve read your story; I’ve read your testimony in the TRC. But there are gaps. How you guys got amnesty, I don’t understand, with those gaps in between because you didn’t tell the full story. But that’s not the issue now, you got amnesty, that cannot be reversed. I think the least you can do is just talk about it. For your own therapy as well. For my own therapy, for Sizwe’s son’s therapy,’ Pikoli pleaded.

Du Plessis was reluctant to speak about Kondile. He admitted he had told a ‘small lie’ during his TRC testimony but wouldn’t say what it was. He wanted to consult with others, read his statement, enlighten himself and then come back to Pikoli.

Du Plessis admitted that he was still concerned about being prosecuted for the crimes he committed during apartheid.

‘Well, we can never say it was a good thing. There was a war and we had to do what we were supposed to do. But still, I don’t know how to tell you, it’s difficult,’ he told Pikoli and I. ‘If I can get my life over again, I would rather listen to my mom when she told me to become a teacher. But still, we had good times also.’ He was a soldier in a war, he told me.

Pikoli left frustrated by the cops’ selective amnesia. He felt that there was still an unspoken omerta between apartheid-era cops, a code of silence that they would take to the grave. He tried several times to contact du Plessis again, but the former Captain proved to be evasive.

Over the last ten years, there were opportunities for du Plessis to have an open, honest, candid conversation with Pikoli but that never happened.

When I heard about du Plessis’ death this week, I asked Pikoli what he thought.

“Shall shed no tears for him. His hands are crimson with blood of martyrs!” Pikoli messaged me.

Du Plessis has indeed gone to his grave with secrets like so many other apartheid-era police officers. His passing is also a reminder that time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account.

There has been increased pressure on the NPA to move on these matters considering the Ahmed Timol and Neil Aggett cases. Appearing before Parliament last year, NDPP Shamila Batohi acknowledged the frustrations at the delays and said they were acting with urgency and there had been substantial improvement in reopening cases.

The NPA’s Missing Persons Task Team has been doing incredible work recovering the remains of those who disappeared and were killed during apartheid. There has also been increased momentum of prosecutions of late under Batohi. In November 2021, a momentous decision was taken in the Cosas Four case. Apartheid as a crime against humanity was included in the indictment, sending a significant message.

As Du Plessis and others in his ranks depart this world, they erase any hope of justice and resolution for their victims and any potential reconciliation with the families of those who died.

Time is running out.