No deaths from CT floods: 'We plan on keeping it this way' – W Cape Government
Africa Melane interviews Colin Deiner, Western Cape Government Chief Director: Disaster Management.
Cape Town has been hit by severe rainfall, resulting in heavy floods.
As a result, parts of the city have electricity supply issues, a lack of running trains, and overall havoc on the roads.
We aren't in the clear just yet, as the South African Weather Service has reported a series of cold fronts expected over most parts of the Western and Northern Cape on Thursday.
RELATED: (WATCH) Cape Town is underwater after HEAVY floods – stay safe!
Deiner says that their teams have been hard at work to deal with the aftermath of the floods.
The areas of most concern include the city centre, informal settlements, Paarl, the Garden Route and Overberg, where four Eskom pylons were lost.
Deiner says they are preparing, assessing risks and deciding where to deploy people, before the next cold front hits.
As of yet, no lives have been lost due to the flood.
No injuries, no deaths, which obviously we are very thankful for and hope we can keep it that way.Colin Deiner, Western Cape Government Chief Director: Disaster Management
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : No deaths from CT floods: 'We plan on keeping it this way' – W Cape Government
More from Local
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended
Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications.Read More
Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'
Denel is working closely with the Special Investigations Unit to recover some of the money lost through civil litigation.Read More
SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage
SA brands took some of the top honours at the International Loyalty Awards in London. The Money Show chats to Truth CEO Amanda Cromhout, who picked up an award herself.Read More
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?
On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint
A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night.Read More
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the country's only coach to win silverware at the Africa Cup of Nations.Read More
[LISTEN] Are emergency housing kits for evictions unconstitutional?
South Africans have a constitutional right to adequate housing, but this is not something that everyone is experiencing.Read More
Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused
All the news you need to know.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More