The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is said to be bringing the heat down on the German sportswear brand, claiming a R1.9 billion unpaid tax bill relating to customs duties.

The underpayment is said to be over an eight-year period, from 2007 to 2013, Business Day reports.

SARS is acting against both Adidas International Trading (in Switzerland) and its local subsidiary, demanding customs payment (along with interest and penalties).

News24 reports that Adidas applied for a suspension of the payment request in addition to filing a lawsuit in 2019, challenging the decision in the High Court.

If the court were to rule in favour of SARS, Adidas said it would appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Adidas’ 2022 annual report did note a ‘dispute with the local revenue authorities in SA with regard to the customs value of imported products’.

This article first appeared on 947 : SARS is going after Adidas for R1.9 billion in unpaid taxes