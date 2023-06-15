Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown

15 June 2023 10:26 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
MMA fighter
UFC
Kfm Mornings
Sherlin Barends
Sibongile Mafu
Darren “Whackhead” Simpson

Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.

Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs speak to Pretoria-born Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Dricus du Plessis about his upcoming matches, feuds and a having winner's mindset.

Listen to the full conversation blow.

If you didn't know, Dricus du Plessis is rising through the ranks of the UFC and making Mzansi proud.

The South African middleweight mixed martial art fighter and kickboxer is currently competing in the middleweight division of the UFC.

Du Plessis says he has "one massive goal right now" and it's to get the UFC champion title and gold belt. He says he intends to do so by "working hard" at his matches in Los Vegas in July and Australia later this year.

The latter is where the MMA fighter will compete for the belt everyone in the industry wants.

For those asking, what's so cool about that gold belt?

Each UFC division has a ranking of the top 15 fighters and, at the top, a champion holds the UFC title - it's literally G.O.A.T status.

The former Middleweight and Welterweight Champion is making international sport headlines because he ranks sixth in the UFC middleweight since March this year.

Du Plessis' current record is 19-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC which may change when he takes on Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) at UFC 290 on 8 July in Las Vegas.

Of course, UFC match ups also bring D.R.A.M.A

While du Plessis reveals Roberto Soldic has klapped him the hardest, he also speaks on bad vibes with other fighters.

Currently, du Plessis is feuding with championship title holder, Israel Adesanya who called him "a product of colonisation".

The Pretoria-born UFC fighter will compete against Adesanya for the championship belt and title in Australia later this year.

On this feud, he says...

He doesn't have the ability to get under my skin. He can call me whatever he wants. Saying stuff like that is testimony of his character. He has the belt and that is the bite, but I'm not giving him 100% of my thoughts. For now, my match with Whittaker is what I'm thinking of.

Dricus du Plessis, UFC Fighter

On what keeps him going even through the snotklaps he gets (and gives), du Plessis says...

Money is not my motivation. Every fight is like an exam and the harder you study, the better you perform.

Dricus du Plessis, UFC Fighter

Here's to du Plessis' unblemished record and being a knockout fighter and entertainer.

We don't usually condone bliksemming someone, but in this context, we hope donnering and bliksemming makes du Plessis a champion.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown




