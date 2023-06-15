Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay!
Guess who's back!
Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is making a comeback to South African shelves with the help of one of the country’s biggest retailers, Pick n Pay.
This comes after a public outcry when news broke earlier this year that Unilever would be discontinuing the brand in South Africa.
Pick n Pay came to the rescue, confirming in a statement that the ‘world’s number one mayo brand’ would make a return to its shelves.
The retailer says it will continue to keep its promise of delivering products customers want and need.
“Our customers were heartbroken… We immediately started exploring other supply options around the world to get the product back on our shelves as quickly as possible,” says the head of the department for edible groceries at Pick n Pay, Calvin Watson.
Earlier this year, customers were left confused when the infamous blue-lidded and yellow-labelled bottle quietly disappeared from shelves across the country.
What the mayonnaise is going on with Hellman’s not being available anywhere? @Unilever @UnileverSA @WOOLWORTHS_SA hasn’t stocked it since lockdown, and now @spar tells us they’ve dropped it from the shelves?' JFC (@resbizmag) January 14, 2023
Are we seeing #mayoshedding
#hellmans @Hellmanns
Soon after, Hellman’s Mayonnaise SA took to its social media to announce the product's discontinuation.
The brand said it was due to increasing import costs.
RELATED: 'World's no 1 mayo brand', Hellmann's discontinued in South Africa
This article first appeared on 947 : Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay!
Source : https://www.unilever.co.za/news/2017/hellmanns-history/
