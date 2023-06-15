



John Maytham interviews Mark Allewell, CEO and Founder of Sensor Networks.

As a means to curb loadshedding and its impacts, Eskom has announced plans to install "smart" meters in homes across the country.

According to Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa the meters will allow the power utility to monitor and control the country's geysers in order to reduce the pressure on the national grid.

This will be achieved through the R16 billion Demand Side Management project (DSM), which will give Eskom access to disconnect customers who exceed what they consider responsible use.

gioiak2/123rf

RELATED: Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec

While Allewell agrees that smart geyser technology comes with many benefits, he believes that the government's wording is somewhat "harsh".

He adds that there are better ways of ensuring that people have hot water on demand.

Allewell, who founded a company that produces an innovative smart geyser controller, says that their technology has loadshedding settings, which ensures that water is heated prior to loadshedding kicking in.

This allows for energy to be stored.

Allewell adds that their customers are saving about R200 to R300 monthly on electricity.

I don't think the messaging from government is great because, do you really want government reaching into your house and turning off the hot water? Mark Allewell, CEO and Founder – Sensor Networks

There's really good technical ways of making sure that people have hot water. Mark Allewell, CEO and Founder – Sensor Networks

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser