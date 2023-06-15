Woman exposes job-seeker scam after first-hand experience





John Maytham speaks to a Capetonian named Jane, who contacted CapeTalk to issue a warning to listeners that there are job scammers taking advantage of young job-seekers.

Jane says the two job-scamming women she unknowingly came into contact with reached out to her to conduct interviews at her co-working premise.

The pair told Jane that they were from an engineering start-up based in Somerset West but they were looking for a spot in Cape Town to interview their job applicants - which Jane's co-working space was perfect for.

While the the company the scammers claimed to own didn't have a registration number - Jane says this isn't unusual for a "start-up."

The scammers apparently asked each applicant (there were 10) to bring along certified personal documents and a "refundable" R290 for a police clearance certificate which they promised to return.

After the "interviews" Jane says several job applicants returned to the co-working space asking for their certified documents and money back - here's when she knew things weren't adding up.

Jane says, "No reputable company asks for money during the job hiring process."

Upon asking the returning job seekers questions, Jane found that the scammers gave Jane and the applicants two different company names they were "hiring" for.

The company name the scammers gave Jane existed 25 years ago in Johannesburg, while the company name they gave job-seekers did not exist at all.

In total, the scammers walked away with about R2900.

Jane says she felt compelled to warn people about this because these scammers are preying on "desperate" young people.

Times are tough so you can understand why people are doing this kind of thing to make money for themselves, but they're preying on young, vulnerable people and people least likely to part with R290. Jane, Caller - CapeTalk

