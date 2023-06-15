[WATCH]: Man pranks his own family with fake death to teach them LIFE lesson





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A TikToker faked his death to teach his family a 'life lesson' to stay in touch.

David Baerten (45) from Belgium played a prank on his family and then showed up in a helicopter during his funeral.

According to The Independent, his daughter then took to social media and with a tribute, "Why is life so unfair" to confirm his death.

During the funeral, some mourners hugged him while others were disbelieving after the TikToker came flying down in a helicopter.

