[WATCH]: Man pranks his own family with fake death to teach them LIFE lesson
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A TikToker faked his death to teach his family a 'life lesson' to stay in touch.
David Baerten (45) from Belgium played a prank on his family and then showed up in a helicopter during his funeral.
According to The Independent, his daughter then took to social media and with a tribute, "Why is life so unfair" to confirm his death.
During the funeral, some mourners hugged him while others were disbelieving after the TikToker came flying down in a helicopter.
@dailymail Is this TOO FAR!?? 😳 #fyp #prank #toofar #fake #shocking #prankgoeswrong #funeral ♬ original sound - Daily Mail
