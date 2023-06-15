Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Lifestyle

[WATCH]: Man pranks his own family with fake death to teach them LIFE lesson

15 June 2023 2:33 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Belgium
fake death
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man faked his own death to teach his family a valuable lesson.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A TikToker faked his death to teach his family a 'life lesson' to stay in touch.

David Baerten (45) from Belgium played a prank on his family and then showed up in a helicopter during his funeral.

According to The Independent, his daughter then took to social media and with a tribute, "Why is life so unfair" to confirm his death.

During the funeral, some mourners hugged him while others were disbelieving after the TikToker came flying down in a helicopter.

@dailymail Is this TOO FAR!?? 😳 #fyp #prank #toofar #fake #shocking #prankgoeswrong #funeral ♬ original sound - Daily Mail

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.




