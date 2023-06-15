Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
Is privatisation of SA's SOEs a silver bullet or quicksand? Can privatisation can drag the economy out of the doldrums, or should it be implemented as a last resort? 15 June 2023 12:01 PM
NHI bill fails to address SA's dire shortage of healthcare workers, says Sama The National Assembly has passed the NHI Bill, a draft version of a law that will forever change healthcare in South Africa. 15 June 2023 11:52 AM
View all Local
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all Politics
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers. 15 June 2023 11:09 AM
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications. 15 June 2023 10:00 AM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Business
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota. 15 June 2023 1:55 PM
Youth month: Six tips to help you find a job while studying Take advantage of the opportunities at college or university to plan your career path with these job-seeking tips. 15 June 2023 12:48 PM
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Is privatisation of SA's SOEs a silver bullet or quicksand?

Can privatisation can drag the economy out of the doldrums, or should it be implemented as a last resort?

John Maytham discusses privatisation in South Africa with Amandla editor Roger Etkind and senior economist at PwC Strategy, Xhanti Payi.

Picture: www.transnet.net
Picture: www.transnet.net

The list of beleaguered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in South Africa is long.

SAA, the SA Post Office, Transnet and, of course, Eskom.

For some, privatisation offers the ideal way of rescuing these floundering state-owned operations, but others, like Amandla magazine editor Roger Etkind, suggest it's a slippery slope to job losses and a stuttering economy.

John Maytham chairs the Wednesday Panel on Good Morning Cape Town, joined by Etkind, and Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.

Maytham asks, could privatisation can drag South Africa's economy out of the doldrums, or should it be implemented in only as a last resort?

Click above to listen to the full podcast:

In his recent Daily Maverick article, Amandla editor Ektind claimed that privatisation has "degraded public services in South Africa and created the current state of collapse".

The fundamental purpose of privatisation is to expand the sphere of profit-making... and each contract that is negotiated between the state and private provider is an opportunity for corruption.

Roger Etkind, Editor - Amandla

PwC Strategy senior economist Xhanti Payi counters that this issue is not whether privatisation is good or bad, but rather what lessons can be learned from other countries.

How do we actually reach the outcomes and what has been able to be done in other geographies and how we could translate into our own environment to be able to deliver services, grow the economy and create jobs.

Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist, PwC Strategy

RELATED: 'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa'


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is privatisation of SA's SOEs a silver bullet or quicksand?




