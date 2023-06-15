Is privatisation of SA's SOEs a silver bullet or quicksand?





John Maytham discusses privatisation in South Africa with Amandla editor Roger Etkind and senior economist at PwC Strategy, Xhanti Payi.

The list of beleaguered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in South Africa is long.

SAA, the SA Post Office, Transnet and, of course, Eskom.

For some, privatisation offers the ideal way of rescuing these floundering state-owned operations, but others, like Amandla magazine editor Roger Etkind, suggest it's a slippery slope to job losses and a stuttering economy.

John Maytham chairs the Wednesday Panel on Good Morning Cape Town, joined by Etkind, and Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.

Maytham asks, could privatisation can drag South Africa's economy out of the doldrums, or should it be implemented in only as a last resort?

In his recent Daily Maverick article, Amandla editor Ektind claimed that privatisation has "degraded public services in South Africa and created the current state of collapse".

The fundamental purpose of privatisation is to expand the sphere of profit-making... and each contract that is negotiated between the state and private provider is an opportunity for corruption. Roger Etkind, Editor - Amandla

PwC Strategy senior economist Xhanti Payi counters that this issue is not whether privatisation is good or bad, but rather what lessons can be learned from other countries.

How do we actually reach the outcomes and what has been able to be done in other geographies and how we could translate into our own environment to be able to deliver services, grow the economy and create jobs. Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist, PwC Strategy

