[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical





So Toyota lifted the curtain on the C-HR way back in 2017 and was a pretty unique looking car with not too much else like it on the road. Outlandish, bold, it was a bit of head tuner. Still is today.

Well it's been a few years and Toyota have decided to give this coupe-crossover - as some have catergorised it - a small refresh. They tweaked the looks just enough that most people wouldn't notice. Honestly, I couldn't tell you what's different. It looks the same to me. They did upgrade the specs a little and added some new safety features, which is always welcome.

The C-HR sports a surprisingly aggressive 1.2L turbo engine. It's not the fastest thing going, and Toyota certainly does know a thing or two about speed, but their style is generally conservative. But if you're going to make an explicit style statement like this, best to have the engine bits play along.

Under the hood, that 1.2L turbo engine paired with a CVT transmission, which used to be a bit of a rubbish system, but times have changed. Toyota has done much to improve CVTs. For everyday driving, the C-HR is smooth when needed and has a bit of edge when shenanigans are called for. Driving the C-HR hard is not an unpleasant experience.

And its decently efficient too. Toyota claims the C-HR sips fuel at 6.4 L/100 km, which is the typical optimism of most car makers. I saw a decent 7.1 L/100 km, which is pretty damn good.

Behind the wheel of the C-HR, if you close (don't do that!) you will feel like you're driving a much classier ride. It handles corners like a champ, steering is light without feeling floaty, and it sticks to the road like a champ. Overall, a pleasure to drive.

Inside the C-HR, there's a nice selection of goodies. LED mood lights, a responsive infotainment touchscreen - with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - leather trim, keyless entry, and even heated seats. Toyota also throws in some great safety feature, Pre-Collision System, Auto High Beam, and lane departure systems. All great stuff.

But here's the deal, folks: I'm still not sure this is a car I can recommend.

The C-HR is a stunner. It looks good and packs in a lot of extra equipment, both for safety and convenience. However, that eye catching design sacrifices a lot of practicality.

The rear seats are a bit cramped, especially for taller folks. Boot space is not the best. If you're planning a trip, pack light. Rearward visibility doesn't really exist thanks to those chunky C-pillars; thank goodness for the parking sensors and a reverse-view camera.

You have to understand, the C-HR is not a car that can adapt to your lifestyle. Toyota haven't been shy about targeting this car at the young a free urbanite, who once to give the appearance of settling down one day. But if you're seriously planning to have a family, then this car isn't for you and you should just get a car made for that, like Toyota's Corolla Cross.