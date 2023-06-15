Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250

15 June 2023 12:28 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Brooklyn Beckham
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.

If you didn't know, Monday to Thursday on Views and News with Clarence Ford, Barbara Friedman reports on all things online trends at 9.30am.

Today, Friedman reports on Brooklyn Beckham (yes, Victoria and David Beckham's son) who's trending for the type of oil (and how much) he used to make fried chicken.

Skip to 04:00 for Friedman's view.

Friedman reports that Brooklyn Beckham's followers are calling him out for a video he posted on Wednesday, 14 June on his Instagram.

The video shows (what seems to be) the cooking tutorial influencer shallow frying two chicken breasts using an entire bottle of avocado oil which his fans deem "too much" and "unnecessary".

Watch the video below.

Now, if you know your oils, you know avocado is up there - it's quite elite and goes for about R200 to R250 in Mzansi and $15 to $25 in the States.

The avocado oil seems to be the star of the show as Beckham punts its producer and benefits in the posts caption.

Brooklyn, has previously come under fire for using luxury ingredients like truffle and a rib of beef more than R1000, so his cooking ingredients seem to have a pattern - expensive.

Beckham wasn't the only one doing the frying, fans took to his comments section to fry him for his cooking style:

"That's a LOT of oil."

"Waste of everything."

"Hi Brooklyn, looks great, is it okay for my grandfather with clogged arteries? Thanks."

"What a well protected little baby; he has not put any effort to earn a thing in his life."

Friedman concludes by asking, "Do we care about Brooklyn Beckham?"

Whether you do or don't, Mr Beckham seems to be "out of touch" when it comes to cooking quantities.

Scroll up to listen to the rest of the day's trending topics.

Or Catch Barb's Wire, Monday to Thursday at 9.30am on CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250




