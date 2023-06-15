[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
If you didn't know, Monday to Thursday on Views and News with Clarence Ford, Barbara Friedman reports on all things online trends at 9.30am.
Today, Friedman reports on Brooklyn Beckham (yes, Victoria and David Beckham's son) who's trending for the type of oil (and how much) he used to make fried chicken.
Skip to 04:00 for Friedman's view.
Friedman reports that Brooklyn Beckham's followers are calling him out for a video he posted on Wednesday, 14 June on his Instagram.
The video shows (what seems to be) the cooking tutorial influencer shallow frying two chicken breasts using an entire bottle of avocado oil which his fans deem "too much" and "unnecessary".
Watch the video below.
Now, if you know your oils, you know avocado is up there - it's quite elite and goes for about R200 to R250 in Mzansi and $15 to $25 in the States.
The avocado oil seems to be the star of the show as Beckham punts its producer and benefits in the posts caption.
Brooklyn, has previously come under fire for using luxury ingredients like truffle and a rib of beef more than R1000, so his cooking ingredients seem to have a pattern - expensive.
Beckham wasn't the only one doing the frying, fans took to his comments section to fry him for his cooking style:
"That's a LOT of oil."
"Waste of everything."
"Hi Brooklyn, looks great, is it okay for my grandfather with clogged arteries? Thanks."
"What a well protected little baby; he has not put any effort to earn a thing in his life."
Friedman concludes by asking, "Do we care about Brooklyn Beckham?"
Whether you do or don't, Mr Beckham seems to be "out of touch" when it comes to cooking quantities.
Scroll up to listen to the rest of the day's trending topics.
Or Catch Barb's Wire, Monday to Thursday at 9.30am on CapeTalk.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctc3f9GrL_z/?hl=en
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH]: Man pranks his own family with fake death to teach them LIFE lesson
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man faked his own death to teach his family a valuable lesson.Read More
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical
The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota.Read More
Youth month: Six tips to help you find a job while studying
Take advantage of the opportunities at college or university to plan your career path with these job-seeking tips.Read More
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash
Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013?Read More
Of mice and matriarchs: The female-led societies of the animal kingdom
In most social mammals, females remain in their birth groups, inheriting the status of their mothers, but not always...Read More
Woman exposes job-seeker scam after first-hand experience
A woman explains how a job-scamming duo cons young job-seekers to pay R290 for a police clearance certificate for a non-existent job.Read More
[LISTEN] Ford Ranger is first bakkie ever to win 'Car of the Year'
Motoring journalist Ernest Page has heaped praise on the Next-Generation Ford Ranger 4x4 after its Car of the Year win.Read More
Ten anti-apartheid songs to commemorate Youth Day
With Youth Day coming up, here is a list of songs made by local artists to protest South Africa's political strife, 47 years ago.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
More from Entertainment
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years
Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him.Read More
The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI
This is the news Beatles fans never thought they would hear.Read More
Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!
We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs.Read More
Happy 62nd birthday, Boy George, our fave Karma Chameleon!
Boy George turns 62 years old today. Here are some facts about the singer you may not know.Read More
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message
It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.Read More