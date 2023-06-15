[LISTEN] Ford Ranger is first bakkie ever to win 'Car of the Year'

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
Is privatisation of SA's SOEs a silver bullet or quicksand? Can privatisation can drag the economy out of the doldrums, or should it be implemented as a last resort? 15 June 2023 12:01 PM
NHI bill fails to address SA's dire shortage of healthcare workers, says Sama The National Assembly has passed the NHI Bill, a draft version of a law that will forever change healthcare in South Africa. 15 June 2023 11:52 AM
View all Local
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
View all Politics
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers. 15 June 2023 11:09 AM
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications. 15 June 2023 10:00 AM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Business
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota. 15 June 2023 1:55 PM
Youth month: Six tips to help you find a job while studying Take advantage of the opportunities at college or university to plan your career path with these job-seeking tips. 15 June 2023 12:48 PM
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Ford Ranger is first bakkie ever to win 'Car of the Year'

15 June 2023 11:18 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
car of the year
Ernest Page
Next-Generation Ford Ranger

Motoring journalist Ernest Page has heaped praise on the Next-Generation Ford Ranger 4x4 after its Car of the Year win.

Pippa Hudson speak with Ernest Page, motoring journalist.

In the 37-year history of the Car of the Year competition, this is the first time a bakkie has come out as the champion.

According to Page, who has been test driving the ranger, this car is a huge step up from other bakkies and a worthy recipient of car of the year.

They call the Ford the new generation because that is the direction we are going now with leisure bakkies.

Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

The competition has 12 main judging areas, including the exterior design, interior, practicality, value for money and overall excellence.

Page says when you go through each of the judging areas one by one, it is understandable why the Ford Ranger came out on top.

This Ford is just a special vehicle I think.

Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

On the face of it, I think it is a deserving winner for car of the year.

Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Ford Ranger is first bakkie ever to win 'Car of the Year'




15 June 2023 11:18 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
car of the year
Ernest Page
Next-Generation Ford Ranger

More from Lifestyle

Updated Toyota C-HR

[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical

15 June 2023 1:55 PM

The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dimaberlin/123rf.com

Youth month: Six tips to help you find a job while studying

15 June 2023 12:48 PM

Take advantage of the opportunities at college or university to plan your career path with these job-seeking tips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Google Search agrees to pay $23 million settlement and you may be entitled to a portion

Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash

15 June 2023 12:38 PM

Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Instagram @brooklynpeltzbeckham

[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250

15 June 2023 12:28 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Of mice and matriarchs: the female-led societies of the animal kingdom

Of mice and matriarchs: The female-led societies of the animal kingdom

15 June 2023 11:44 AM

In most social mammals, females remain in their birth groups, inheriting the status of their mothers, but not always...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporate professionals in the workplace. Picture: © ammentorp/123rf.com

Woman exposes job-seeker scam after first-hand experience

15 June 2023 11:28 AM

A woman explains how a job-scamming duo cons young job-seekers to pay R290 for a police clearance certificate for a non-existent job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Stephen and Helen Jones from England

Ten anti-apartheid songs to commemorate Youth Day

15 June 2023 10:40 AM

With Youth Day coming up, here is a list of songs made by local artists to protest South Africa's political strife, 47 years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Instagram user: @dricusduplessis

[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown

15 June 2023 10:26 AM

Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hellmann's is discontinued in South Africa.

Good news: Hellmann’s Mayo is BACK thanks to Pick n Pay!

15 June 2023 9:13 AM

Mayo enthusiasts, you have been heard. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is back in South Africa!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023

15 June 2023 5:47 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric

Politics

Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'

Local Business

Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Clive Barker was a coach till the very end, his sons say

15 June 2023 6:15 PM

Rivers overflow, people displaced as Cape Town battered by heavy rain

15 June 2023 5:18 PM

Chiloane praises 'smooth' online application process for grades 1 & 8

15 June 2023 4:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA