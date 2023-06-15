Youth month: Six tips to help you find a job while studying





Trying to juggle your academics and plan a future can be overwhelming, but it is important.

Failing to do so can leave graduates struggling to find employment.

If you haven't quite start yet, not all is lost – with some preparation and luck you can land a job fresh out of the lecture hall.

According to job-seeking website Indeed, college and university are the perfect opportunity to gain life skills.

It is also a great time to take advantage of all the resources at your disposal.

“As a college student, taking career advice can help you feel more equipped on graduating. It can also help you become more confident in your skills and ensure you have chosen the right field, as well as guide you towards making helpful career decisions.”

Here are six tips from Indeed to make it easier to find a job as a graduate:

Get an early start

Start looking for opportunities before you graduate to ensure you get the most out of your career.

Find jobs relevant to your major to help you understand what daily life in your field of interest would be like.

Build you network

Make the effort to engage with your schools’ lecturers, graduates and other useful contacts within your field of interest to build your network.

Networking is a great way to not only learn from those already working in your field of interest but the contacts you build can also function as references later on.

Pursue your passion

The easiest way to find happiness in your career is to do something you love.

Not only does it ensure that you’re doing something that make you happy every day, but it also helps your job feel less like work and more like fun.

Indeed notes that it can also help increase your productivity because you’re likely to be more excited about going to work – it ensures you stay encouraged and driven.

Stay focused

While this might seem like an obvious one, it is important to stay focused on your career goals and aspirations.

Indeed recommends letting your experiences teach, guide and drive you towards your future path.

Even your mistakes can teach you valuable lessons and the knowledge needed to face similar situations later in life.

Keep your skills up-to-date

When applying for a job or internship, you will be competing with other candidates, so it is important to keep your skills up to date.

This means staying on top of industry or technology changes and trends to help you gain an advantage over the other candidate and stand out to your hiring manager.

Create your own opportunities

Consider creating your own job seeking opportunities outside of traditional methods.

For example, you can create a blog, a photography business or even an online course that can help you gain the relevant experience and skills.

These types of opportunities can also improve your ‘soft skills’ such as leadership skills or communication skills which can benefit you in several industries.

This article first appeared on 947 : Youth month: Six tips to help you find a job while studying