'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical'
John Maytham interviews Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director at Board of Healthcare Funders.
The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, a law that will forever change healthcare in South Africa.
Regardless of one's socioeconomic status, the NHI will cover all citizens.
However, at this stage there are more questions than answers.
What this means for medical schemes is that all processes will be channeled through the fund, which will essentially act as one big medical scheme, says Mothudi.
He adds that once the bill in in effect, schemes will provide 'complimentary cover' for medical healthcare services.
While this sounds good in theory and overall beneficial for all, Mothudi says that the 'poorly structured' bill has many grey areas, which may not be effective when put into practice.
Going forward, the bill will go through the National Council of Provinces and then to the Presidency where a sign-off will take place.
The fund supposedly will work like one big medical aid scheme.Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director – Board of Healthcare Funders
The bill is very poorly structured.Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director – Board of Healthcare Funders
At a technical level, we don't think that a lot of what they propose are practical.Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director – Board of Healthcare Funders
Implementation may in itself take a number of years.Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director – Board of Healthcare Funders
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical'
