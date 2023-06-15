The Midday Report Express: Weather conditions to worsen in the Western Cape





The inclement weather takes the lead on The Midday Report today, as a harsh stormfront makes it's way into the Western Cape.

Heavy rains and strong winds have battered Cape Town and surrounds, resulting in rivers overflowing, numerous road closures, and severe flooding throughout.

The situation is set to deteriout further as the South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain, leading to major disruption of traffic in the city.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

On the positive side, we have had no loss of life and no one no serious injuries. So that is obviously great. On the negatives. The negative is that many of the rivers in the city, about five or six rivers now have burst their banks. Several of them have just started bursting their banks again because it is still raining now. So after subsiding for a few hours, the water levels are rising again. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor.

So it's now about 15 municipalities that's been affected. Currently, one of the big issues the Citrusdal is closed down, but you cannot get in or out to be busy trying to fix the roads so that people can move. Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

Scroll up for full audio.