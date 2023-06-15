Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.
Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013?
After many years, a class action lawsuit filed against Google has reached its expiration date, and it may leave you with a small portion of a $23 million (roughly R423 438 372.00) settlement in your wallet.
But don't get too excited as it's predicted that claimants could receive as little as four cents.
The lawsuit claimed that Google shared users' searches with a third-party website without permission. Google has, however, denied these claims.
According to reports, Google said "the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing".
To claim, click here and follow the prompts.
Please note that the last day to file a claim is 31 July 2023.
We are probably all entitled to a chunk of it.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash
Source : Pexels: Brett Jordan
