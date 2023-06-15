Two SA schools in the running to win World's Best School competition!
Clarence Ford speaks with Michael Gates, Principal at Rustenburg Girls' High School.
Both Rustenberg Girl’s High School and SPARK Soweto are in the top ten shortlists for the World’s Best School competition.
This is part of a global initiative which aims to recognise extraordinary schools, and there is a total of $250 000 worth of prize money involved.
The five possible prizes for World’s Best School are for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives.
According to Gates, Rustenburg Girls emphasises the importance of mental and physical fitness in a well-rounded education, which was central to their pitch for the award.
We promote the wellbeing and healthy lifestyle of the children through a comprehensive, sustainable and integrated approach.Michael Gates, Principal - Rustenburg Girls' High School
He says that they not only offer competitive sports but also allow students to participate socially which he says ties into the mental well-being that they promote.
Gates adds that they try to ensure their students develop holistically and are well-rounded outside of just academics.
In this school wins they will get a $50 000 reward, which he says will go partly towards protecting the school from loadshedding and partly towards helping other schools build healthy lifestyles.
Anything converted from dollars into rand is amazing.Michael Gates, Principal - Rustenburg Girls' High School
We are proud to announce that Rustenburg Girls’ High School is a Finalist in the World’s Best School competition in the category Supporting Healthy Lives. Congratulations! @bestschoolprize @wcednews @DavidMaynier #StrongSchools#BestSchoolPrizes https://t.co/dfxjExbmWJ pic.twitter.com/8g3SqVaZq0' Rustenburg Girls’ High School Cape Town (@RustenburgGirls) June 15, 2023
The top 3 schools will be announced in September, and the winners will be announced in October.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Two SA schools in the running to win World's Best School competition!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91650586_group-of-teenage-students-in-uniform-outside-school-buildings.html
