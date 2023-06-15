If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected
Motheo Khoaripe talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.
- Did you know that YOU can get caught in the crossfire if your insurer has a beef with your spouse?
- Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of an Outsurance client who's about to get her cover severely curtailed because of the cancellation of her husband's policy five years ago
Did you know that YOUR insurance cover could be affected if your insurer has a beef with your spouse?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler followed up after being alerted to this by an Outsurance client.
The company's investigation was sparked when "Ms M" actually submitted a claim. It was, quite ironically, for a lost wedding ring.
In the spirit of transparency this honest client cancelled the claim after finding the missing ring.
RELATED: Home insurance: DO NOT assume you know what you're covered for - Wendy Knowler
A few days after cancelling her claim, Ms M was contacted by Outsurance who informed her they were cancelling her car and household contents policy because of her husband's past conduct. She'd had the policy for more than ten years.
"Never let a good deed go unpunished, right?" Knowler quips.
I asked her to email me the details because something didn't sound right - they are two separate legal entities... They'd been married in community of property...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
It turns out Ms M's spouse had HIS Outsurance policy cancelled in 2018 for reasons that she says " are completely independent and separate from me”.
He got alternative cover and since then, for the past five years, the couple has had separate insurance policies.
Ms M explains that she lives with her spouse and the insurer says he "benefits" from HER household cover.
RELATED: Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Knowler notes that there are huge negative ramifications when you have an insurance policy cancelled.
You would struggle to get alternative cover because you've now got to declare that you had a policy cancelled and that never looks good... and if you do get alternative cover the premiums are high or the excesses are high, or both.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
After reviewing the case when Ms M expressed unhappiness with the Outsurance decision, they said the following:
...we agreed to keep the vehicles on cover with the proviso that there is no cover should her spouse drive any of the vehicles insured by us... We are unable to offer any cover where property being covered is either jointly or wholly owned by her spouse or where her spouse is involved in the loss. Her OUTbonus payment will still be honoured.Outsurance
At this point Outsurance is not prepared to budge, Knowler says.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Knowler explain this case in detail
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected
