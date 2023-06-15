Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Experts release new guidelines on concussions in sport An expert panel has been revising the management of concussions in sport. 15 June 2023 5:50 PM
[LISTEN] How can government cushion the blow of high food costs? The rising costs are affecting us all, and we need some support from government to cope. 15 June 2023 4:09 PM
Five people shot and killed by police in Mariannhill, KZN The cops said one of the gunned down people was a highly sought after criminal in the area, adding that they were still trying to... 15 June 2023 3:27 PM
View all Local
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court... 14 June 2023 10:15 AM
View all Politics
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers. 15 June 2023 11:09 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Inventions that can help us manage the pain of loadshedding Loadshedding is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon, so many South Africans are finding ways to work around it. 15 June 2023 5:57 PM
[WATCH]: Man pranks his own family with fake death to teach them LIFE lesson In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man faked his own death to teach his family a valuable lesson. 15 June 2023 2:33 PM
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota. 15 June 2023 1:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected

15 June 2023 8:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

- Did you know that YOU can get caught in the crossfire if your insurer has a beef with your spouse?

- Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of an Outsurance client who's about to get her cover severely curtailed because of the cancellation of her husband's policy five years ago

Did you know that YOUR insurance cover could be affected if your insurer has a beef with your spouse?

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler followed up after being alerted to this by an Outsurance client.

@ dookdui/123rf.com
@ dookdui/123rf.com

The company's investigation was sparked when "Ms M" actually submitted a claim. It was, quite ironically, for a lost wedding ring.

In the spirit of transparency this honest client cancelled the claim after finding the missing ring.

RELATED: Home insurance: DO NOT assume you know what you're covered for - Wendy Knowler

A few days after cancelling her claim, Ms M was contacted by Outsurance who informed her they were cancelling her car and household contents policy because of her husband's past conduct. She'd had the policy for more than ten years.

"Never let a good deed go unpunished, right?" Knowler quips.

I asked her to email me the details because something didn't sound right - they are two separate legal entities... They'd been married in community of property...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It turns out Ms M's spouse had HIS Outsurance policy cancelled in 2018 for reasons that she says " are completely independent and separate from me”.

He got alternative cover and since then, for the past five years, the couple has had separate insurance policies.

Ms M explains that she lives with her spouse and the insurer says he "benefits" from HER household cover.

RELATED: Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!

Knowler notes that there are huge negative ramifications when you have an insurance policy cancelled.

You would struggle to get alternative cover because you've now got to declare that you had a policy cancelled and that never looks good... and if you do get alternative cover the premiums are high or the excesses are high, or both.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

After reviewing the case when Ms M expressed unhappiness with the Outsurance decision, they said the following:

...we agreed to keep the vehicles on cover with the proviso that there is no cover should her spouse drive any of the vehicles insured by us... We are unable to offer any cover where property being covered is either jointly or wholly owned by her spouse or where her spouse is involved in the loss. Her OUTbonus payment will still be honoured.

Outsurance

At this point Outsurance is not prepared to budge, Knowler says.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Knowler explain this case in detail


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected




