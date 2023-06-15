Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Ndabenhle Ntshangase, co-founder and CEO of AirStudent.
When Ndabenhle Ntshangase and Lwanda Shabalala shared a student dorm they came up with an idea to plug a gap in the travel market.
Both faced a problem shared with many other students: not being able to travel between home (KZN) and university at the start of each term because of how expensive flights were.
Just over five years down the line, their vision has grown into a successful business.
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets the story of AirStudent from co-founder Ntshangase, who is now CEO.
I think entrepreneurship should be used as a tool for solving problems... We sat down in our dormitory and tried to imagine how can we make travel home cheaper. We realised that we could unlock cheaper prices and other deals by grouping all the thousand other students that had the same problem... and that was the birth of AirStudent.Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO - AirStudent
At first the pair put students travelling in the same direction at the same time in contact with each other, enabling them to book a flight an access special deals simply by virtue of being a student.
Since then they have created a booking platform where deals are already loaded.
We started as a Whatsapp group with 17 people and today we have thousands and thousands of people in our database.Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO - AirStudent
After a lot of effort they succeeded in partnering with Brian Kitchin, then an executive at Comair.
Now, Kitchin is actually part of the AirStudent team!
Ntshangase emphasizes the importance of a "good ecosystem" for any entrepreneur starting out.
We have a really strong ecosystem with the likes of E Squared Investments, the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation... also with entrepreneurs we've met along the way who really looked to create a conducive space for us to grow our business.Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO - AirStudent
What we look to do is just leverage off of each other's knowledge, leverage off of each others experiences and create a place where we ourselves are able to help each other grow. For example, Allan Gray puts their money where their mouth is, in a way to say they also use our services as a corporate.Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO - AirStudent
They introduced the corporate travel side of the business after realising during the COVID pandemic that the cyclical nature of student travel would make it tough for them to grow, Ntshangase explains.
Ahead of Youth Day, he has an inspiring message for the country.st-block-26
I hope that we can be a beacon of hope, and use entrepreneurship to unlock that hope in young people. If they can think ours is an inspiring story 'and I feel that I can do it myself' then I would feel I've done a good job.Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO - AirStudent
If we can create a culture where young people actually believe they can do it, they just have to see how they can start... then we can cultivate the culture of problem solvers rather than people who look to get given the answers.Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO - AirStudent
