[LISTEN] How can government cushion the blow of high food costs?
John Maytham speaks to agricultural economist, Sifiso Ntombela.
The high cost of living, particularly the cost of food, is putting significant pressure on South Africans.
This raises the question of whether government is doing enough to cushion against price increases and provide give South African’s food security.
According to Ntombela, South Africa is a small player in the global food system.
This means that our food prices will be impacted by a rise in international prices.
However, when the international prices are coming down our do not follow at the same rate.
Ntombela says in some cases this is because the producer has shrunk their margins to absorb some of the blow, but this is not always the case.
He adds that there needs to be more support for farmers from government to bring down their costs so that the cost is not passed onto the consumer.
In certain areas which we know are critical, for a farmer to remain sustainable and not pass all the costs onto the consumer, we must start looking at those things.Sifiso Ntombela, Agricultural Economist
