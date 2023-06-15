Experts release new guidelines on concussions in sport





John Perlman speaks with Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits.

According to Patricios this consensus process happens every four years, to highlight the significance of sport related concussions in medicine and sport medicine.

This consensus process was delayed by Covid, so the last one was six years ago.

What this group does is analyse the latest research and summarise the state of the science at the moment he adds.

They will then put forward recommendations for the sport to try and limit the risk of concussions.

Most of the scientists and clinicians involved in this process are well versed in sport, and collision sport in particular, and appreciate that we do not want to necessarily change the fabric of a collision sport. Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine - Wits

It is a balancing act. Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine - Wits

When any rule changes are introduced, they will then determine what the impact of that rule change was and whether or not it has reduced concussions.

They have also come up with tools to help people identify and deal with concussions when they do happen.

These tools can help a person easily recognise the signs and symptoms of a concussion and know what to do next.

These recommendations are not just for professional sport spaces, but also for amateur sport.

Picture: © stefanholm/123rf.com

If there is one take home message from this interview it should be that there are tools and guidelines available for amateur sport and that is where most of these injuries are occurring. Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine - Wits

Listen to the interview above for more.