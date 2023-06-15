



Clarence Ford speaks with Jason Roper, Inventor of Wonderplug.

Other than spending hours sitting in the dark, the surge when the power comes back after loadshedding can destroy our appliances.

One device that can help with this surge protection is the Wonderplug, invented by Roper.

While it was not initially invented to cope with loadshedding Roper says that he has gotten significant feedback from users saying it has saved their appliances.

He says that most surge protectors do not work for loadshedding spikes, which work differently from other power surges.

However, something in the wonderplug’s design allows it to have that added benefit.

There was an unintentional design in the wonderplug that actually helped with loadshedding spikes. Jason Roper, Inventor of Wonderplug

When the power comes back on after loadshedding. © iuriigagarin/123rf.com

On the principle of the wonderplug he is developing a specific loadshedding protector which will be on the market in the future.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Inventions that can help us manage the pain of loadshedding