[LISTEN] Private practitioners highly sceptical about NHI Bill





Mike Wills speaks with Dr Simon Strachan, CEO of the South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF).

SAPPF is a forum which acts as a representative platform to support South Africa’s private practitioners.

They have a membership of roughly 5000, which are predominantly specialists, working around South Africa.

Strachan says that they recognise the inequality in healthcare, however, he does not believe that the NHI is the right tool to address this.

Strachan says that in order for the NHI to actually deliver universal healthcare there needs to be active and integrated involvement from the private sector, and the bill is not clear on how that will be delivered.

The bill says that there will be contracting with the private sector, but the bill says nothing about how that is going to happen. Simon Strachan, CEO - South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF)

All of us in the private sector came through the public sector. We trained there. We know it well. Simon Strachan, CEO - South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF)

He adds that there are issues with regard to how any individual doctor or specialist will be paid for their services, as they will have to bill the NHI fund and wait to be paid which does not seem efficient.

It could also impact the placement of doctors and where they are able to work.

There is nothing in the bill that provides for out-of-hospital specialist care. Simon Strachan, CEO - South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF)

