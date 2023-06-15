



CAPE TOWN - Julius Malema said it’s time Parliament moves to Pretoria, noting this will save the country billions in costs.

But most parties; African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party and Freedom Front Plus have rejected the idea.

They said that Malema's private members’ bill for the relocation of Parliament came at a bad time economically and during Parliament's rebuilding following the fire last year.

Opening Thursday’s debate, Malema said the bill was not just a financial move, but a gateway to make Parliament more inclusive. The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before Malema.

Malema said most big cities in all provinces were more than 1,000 km from Cape Town.

He said Parliament was only in Cape Town because of a colonial and racist past.

"When the union of South Africa was formed after the 1907 colonial conference held in London, there was an agreement that Cape Town become the seat of Parliament while Pretoria now Tshwane become the administrative capital."

READ MORE:

DA member of Parliament (MP) Annelie Lotriet said relocation would have financial implications.

"The reality is that members come from all over the country and, therefore, require travelling so there will be no financial implications."

ANC MP Hope Papo rejected the bill: "We call on all fellow members of Parliament and the people of South Africa to reject it with the contempt it deserves."

The bill will fall away.

This article first appeared on EWN : MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane