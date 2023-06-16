Is SA facing a 'Putin conundrum'?





South Africa and Russia flags. Picture: Supplied

While South Africa will remain eligible for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) of the United States, it will not be bullied and forced to change its non-aligned stance in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor remains emphatic on South Africa's message, which she addressed in Parliament this week.

South Africa’s future under Agoa has been up for debate this week after a bipartisan group of United States Congressmen wrote a letter calling for the United States government to move the upcoming Agoa forum away from South Africa.

These congressmen say that South Africa hosting this forum would imply the United States endorses South Africa’s relations with Russia.

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa begins his African peace mission in Poland, in a bid to mediate between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Political analyst Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabela says South Africa finds itself in what he's dubbed a "Putin conundrum".

It means the country voluntarily puts itself in a position of disadvantage when dealing with another country by undermining its own foreign policy interests. It's not your typical two-way dilemma of not knowing where to go. It's a dilemma, but it's one that's invented. Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabela, political analyst

Agoa is a special trade arrangement designed by the US to achieve strategic goals in Africa.

The illegibility criteria states that a country that aims to export certain goods to the US market duty-free should not undermine US national security or foreign policy interests.

Since Agoa was implemented in 2000, several countries have been dropped and other's re-admitted for different reasons, among them the rule of law, political instability and human rights.

Dr Mkhabela has dismissed the argument that Agoa is being weaponized by the US, saying the agreement has always been a "two-way street".

If you signed on the dotted line to accept the US benefits on the basis of the illegibility criteria, you can't say suddenly it's being weaponized. If you're no longer interested in that provision, you should resign from that arrangement. Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabela, political analyst

South Africa is currently exporting more than 7000 different goods to the US duty-free.

But behind those export numbers, there are thousands of jobs and livelihoods which depend on the Agoa agreement.

South Africa cannot afford to lose this from a jobs perspective. Our economy is teetering on the brink of recession. Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabela, political analyst

