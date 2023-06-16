Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Why SA youth must vote in 2024

16 June 2023 8:43 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Democracy
south african youth
2024 elections

John Maytham speaks to Nonkululeko Mntambo from Defend our Democracy, about the tendency of the younger generation to not take part in elections.
Residents queue to cast their votes in the local government elections in Thembalethu, George on 1 November 2021. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
Residents queue to cast their votes in the local government elections in Thembalethu, George on 1 November 2021. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

One of the challenges for South Africa as a democracy, and also for other democracies around the world, is the tendency for the younger generation not showing up on election day.

In South Africa at least, it has been painful for the older generation to witness, because of the sacrifices they feel was made when they themselves were younger and denied the right to vote.

As the country marks Youth Day, there's a call to increase the political participation of youth, who make up 35% of the population.

How do we get South African youth to exercise their right to vote?

John Maytham chatted to Nonkululeko Mntambo from Defend our Democracy, who recently wrote an opinion piece on this topic on the Daily Maverick.

Berating the youth about being lazy is not going to be what pushing us. We live in one of the most unequal countries in the world. We've seen the sacrifices of our parents and we've seen lives lost and wasted. So we must confront the question, was it worth it?

Nonkululeko Mntambo, Defend our Democracy

When you see the crisis South Africa is in, it's difficult to say sincerely we have seen the gains from the beginning? I believe the same way the youth can be persuaded is the same way the youth of 1976 was persuaded. To convince them this country is yours and its future is yours.

Nonkululeko Mntambo, Defend our Democracy

Your action and inaction will be born from this thing you possess. Ours is to pass the baton onto the future generation. Outside a sense of ownership, there's no other reason South African youth will get out to the polls.

Nonkululeko Mntambo, Defend our Democracy

While the civic organisation cannot draw any parallel between the economic status of youth to the number of declining young voters, Mntambo believes education does play some role in exposing youth to the importance of civic responsibility.

When people are disenfranchised, youth are relegated to the fringes of society because there's no formal institutions that wanted them. But even in that enfranchisement, the youth must decide what that means. You can't watch a democracy every five years. Part of being in a democratic country, is participating in it as an equal. If you're on the periphery of society, its something you need to take up.

Nonkululeko Mntambo, Defend our Democracy

Before and after those five years of the election, how do we make sure we're holding people accountable to the promises they've made? How do we make sure the voice of youth is enfranchisement? The only thing the youth have is their conviction and each other. How do we leverage that into steering the country into the direction we want in the same way the youth of 1976 did?

Nonkululeko Mntambo, Defend our Democracy

Scroll up for the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why SA youth must vote in 2024




