Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series
If there's someone who knows all about passion and perseverance, it's South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada.
The 28 year old fast bowler, known as 'KG', is taking his years of experience as a sportsman, to empower young people with essential life skills.
It's an online video series called 'The Elements', created by actor and director Cameron Scott and features Rabada in season one.
Rabada and Scott, who are school friends, had the idea of a youth start-up as the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
The series was conceptualized when Bella Vista S.H.A.R.E, an initiative of the Bellavista School, approached them with the idea of an edu-series project aimed at youth.
When you watch something, you're learning something from it. When the global pandemic hit in 2020, the biggest group it really affected was children. So when we were approached by Bella Vista S.H.A.R.E, we jumped at the opportunity. And we want to continue to make these elements of life skills to be taught to young people.Cameron Scott, ‘The Elements’ creator
The course is available on the Bella Vista digital platform, which hosts a range of educational resources for teachers.
Private schools and institutions can sign up for a yearly licence for use.
It's hoped this pricing model will allow the material to reach quintile one and two schools.
Rabada said the idea became an 8-part series using 4IRR techniques.
Season one is all about using a lead to tell a life story using grit. Bella Vista came up with a curriculum that cross-references the two angles, which makes it educating and entertaining.Kagiso Rabada, cricketer
Giving back is one element, especially in education. It's also about innovation. This is just tackling one of our visions. We don't want this to be the last season and we want to create more.Kagiso Rabada, cricketer
To find out more, visit bellavista.org.za
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series
Source : https://bellavista.org.za/grit-elements-course/
More from Local
African peace mission: SA security personnel stuck at Warsaw airport for 2nd day
Polish authorities are refusing that they disembark the chartered SAA flight over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board.Read More
Why SA youth must vote in 2024
John Maytham speaks to Nonkululeko Mntambo from Defend our Democracy, about the tendency of the younger generation to not take part in elections.Read More
Is SA facing a 'Putin conundrum'?
Can South Africa balance its relationship with the US and Russia? Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabela,Read More
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
Experts release new guidelines on concussions in sport
An expert panel has been revising the management of concussions in sport.Read More
[LISTEN] How can government cushion the blow of high food costs?
The rising costs are affecting us all, and we need some support from government to cope.Read More
Five people shot and killed by police in Mariannhill, KZN
The cops said one of the gunned down people was a highly sought after criminal in the area, adding that they were still trying to profile the other four deceased.Read More
[IN PICS] Adorable baby rhino has been rescued by the Rhino Orphanage
An orphaned baby rhino has been rescued after getting lost and ending up on a private game reserve.Read More